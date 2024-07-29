Manchester City vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.68 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, July 31, Manchester City will face Barcelona in a friendly match in Orlando. The Dailysports analysts have prepared a forecast and betting tips for this match.

Manchester City

The past season was quite mixed for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team managed to snatch the Premier League title from Arsenal by just two points at the very end. However, this was their only trophy in the 2023/24 season. In the Champions League quarter-finals, they lost to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout, and in the FA Cup final, they surprisingly lost to Manchester United.

In the United States, Manchester City has already played two friendly matches, losing both. First, they were defeated by Milan 2-3, and then they lost to Celtic 3-4. However, it is important to note that City fielded highly experimental line-ups in these games as key players like Rodri, Ake, Stones, Walker, Ruben Dias, and others were still on vacation.

Barcelona

Barcelona finished last season without any trophies. The Catalans finished second in La Liga and lost to PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals. In the Copa del Rey, they were eliminated by Athletic Bilbao (2-4) in the quarter-finals. Consequently, head coach Xavi was dismissed, and former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was appointed in his place.

Barcelona arrived in the USA only a few days ago, so the match against Manchester City will be their first. In their only friendly match this summer, Barcelona defeated fourth-division side Olot 1-0. It is hard to predict the line-up Barca will field, as Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres are still on vacation, Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi are playing at the Olympics, and Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Pedri are unavailable due to injuries. Despite numerous rumors, Barcelona has not yet managed to sign any new players.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In 7 matches against Barcelona, Manchester City has only 1 victory – a 3-1 win in the group stage of the 2016/17 Champions League. Barcelona has won five times against City.

The last game between these teams ended in a 3-3 draw, which was a friendly match in the summer of 2022.

Manchester City vs Barcelona prediction

Both teams will be playing with experimental line-ups, which means there will likely be many defensive errors. My bet is on over 3.5 goals (ТБ3.5).