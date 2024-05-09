RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM prediction twitter.com/Masandawana
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
Premier League South Africa 11 may 2024, 11:30 Mamelodi Sundowns - Royal AM
-
- : -
South Africa,
Royal AM Royal AM
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Mamelodi Sundowns will play at home against Royal AM. The match will kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns are the champions of the 2023/24 South African season. The "Brazilians" amassed 63 points from 25 matches, becoming unreachable for their closest pursuers, Stellenbosch FC, who are 13 points behind with 4 rounds remaining. Throughout the Premier League season, Mamelodi has yet to suffer a single defeat, drawing only 6 times. They also performed excellently in the CAF Champions League, losing only in the semifinals to Esperance from Tunisia, securing their place in the 2025 Club World Cup. In the previous round, Mamelodi dropped points in a match against Golden Arrows, drawing 0-0.

Royal AM

Royal AM is fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Currently, they are in the relegation playoff zone, occupying 14th place. They have managed to pull away from direct relegation by 5 points, with one match in hand against Mamelodi Sundowns. Compared to Moroka Swallows in 13th place, Royal AM trails only due to a worse goal difference. Therefore, Royal AM has a good chance of avoiding the survival playoffs. In their last three matches, Royal AM hasn't earned any points or scored any goals. In the last round, they lost 0-1 to the season's main underdog, Cape Town Spurs.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM have not played against each other this season.
  • In the previous season, Mamelodi defeated Royal AM twice: 5-1 and 3-0.
  • The last time Royal AM beat Sundowns in the Premier League was back in 2016.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM prediction

Mamelodi must not only win but do so convincingly. My bet is that only one team will score in this game.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.64 Marta Kostyuk Recommended 1xBet
Kolos Kovalivka vs Zorya prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 08:30 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.53 Zorya Bet now Linebet
Ismaily SC vs El Dakhleya prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 09:00 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.61 El Dakhleya Bet now MelBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp prediction Belgian Cup Today, 09:30 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.94 Royal Antwerp Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Smouha SC Odds: 1.79 ZED FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:30 Liverpool striker dreams of playing for Spanish grandee Football news Today, 03:20 "We complain about the cancellation of Nacho's goal" - Real Madrid coach on Bayern's cancelled goal Basketball news Today, 02:54 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 02:31 Kane again without trophies. A famous pizzeria has already made a joke about the footballer Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 01:46 "It's against the rules" - Bayern head coach complains about refereeing in the match against Real Hockey news Today, 01:18 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Atalanta vs Marseille prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024