Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Mamelodi Sundowns will play at home against Royal AM. The match will kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns are the champions of the 2023/24 South African season. The "Brazilians" amassed 63 points from 25 matches, becoming unreachable for their closest pursuers, Stellenbosch FC, who are 13 points behind with 4 rounds remaining. Throughout the Premier League season, Mamelodi has yet to suffer a single defeat, drawing only 6 times. They also performed excellently in the CAF Champions League, losing only in the semifinals to Esperance from Tunisia, securing their place in the 2025 Club World Cup. In the previous round, Mamelodi dropped points in a match against Golden Arrows, drawing 0-0.

Royal AM

Royal AM is fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Currently, they are in the relegation playoff zone, occupying 14th place. They have managed to pull away from direct relegation by 5 points, with one match in hand against Mamelodi Sundowns. Compared to Moroka Swallows in 13th place, Royal AM trails only due to a worse goal difference. Therefore, Royal AM has a good chance of avoiding the survival playoffs. In their last three matches, Royal AM hasn't earned any points or scored any goals. In the last round, they lost 0-1 to the season's main underdog, Cape Town Spurs.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM have not played against each other this season.

In the previous season, Mamelodi defeated Royal AM twice: 5-1 and 3-0.

The last time Royal AM beat Sundowns in the Premier League was back in 2016.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM prediction

Mamelodi must not only win but do so convincingly. My bet is that only one team will score in this game.