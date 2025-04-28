Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 30, 2025

Prediction on game Mamelodi Sundowns Win & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On April 30, 2025, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, the 27th round of the South African Premier League will feature a clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay. I propose a combined bet with good chances of success.

Preview

The reigning South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are confidently marching towards their eighth consecutive title and approach the upcoming match against relegation-threatened Richards Bay in high spirits. Recently, the team secured a spot in the CAF Champions League final, eliminating the multiple-time and defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt. After a goalless draw at home, Mamelodi managed a 1-1 draw in Cairo, advancing to the final on the away goals rule. In the decisive battle for the trophy, they will face another Egyptian side, Pyramids, with the final also being played over two legs.

In the South African championship, Mamelodi Sundowns have four matches left, none of which pose a serious threat as all opponents are from the lower part of the standings. Meanwhile, Richards Bay is just three points away from the relegation zone, which means the club cannot afford to relax and must maintain maximum focus in the remaining matches.

Recently, Mamelodi Sundowns have lost their previous stability and stopped winning regularly. In their last four matches, the team has drawn three times and lost once.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, has made some progress, securing three wins in their last six matches. However, all these successes were achieved at home. The team consistently lost their away matches during this period.

Probable lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Suarez, Lunga, Mokoena, Aubaas, Allende, Costa, Shalulile, Rayners

Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Suarez, Lunga, Mokoena, Aubaas, Allende, Costa, Shalulile, Rayners Richards Bay: Otieno, Allan, Mtsineka, Mabua, Ndaba, Mtetwa, Gumede, Bomelo, Zikhali, Ntsundwana, Mbuthuma

Match facts and H2H

In their last six home matches, Mamelodi Sundowns have only once failed to keep a clean sheet.

In the first round of the current season, Mamelodi Sundowns secured a confident away victory over Richards Bay with a score of 2-0.

The teams have faced each other seven times, all resulting in victories for Mamelodi Sundowns with an aggregate score of 14:2. Richards Bay managed to score in only one of these encounters.

In their last five away matches, Richards Bay avoided defeat only once, earning a draw.

Prediction

I expect Mamelodi Sundowns to continue their successful tradition against Richards Bay and secure another victory. However, I do not anticipate a high-scoring match, considering the current form of the teams and the nature of their head-to-head meetings. The optimal bet seems to be a combined bet: Mamelodi Sundowns to win and total match goals under 3.5. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.75 for this outcome.