RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 30, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 30, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns - Richards Bay
-
- : -
South Africa,
Richards Bay Richards Bay
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Mamelodi Sundowns Win & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On April 30, 2025, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, the 27th round of the South African Premier League will feature a clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay. I propose a combined bet with good chances of success.

Preview

The reigning South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are confidently marching towards their eighth consecutive title and approach the upcoming match against relegation-threatened Richards Bay in high spirits. Recently, the team secured a spot in the CAF Champions League final, eliminating the multiple-time and defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt. After a goalless draw at home, Mamelodi managed a 1-1 draw in Cairo, advancing to the final on the away goals rule. In the decisive battle for the trophy, they will face another Egyptian side, Pyramids, with the final also being played over two legs.

In the South African championship, Mamelodi Sundowns have four matches left, none of which pose a serious threat as all opponents are from the lower part of the standings. Meanwhile, Richards Bay is just three points away from the relegation zone, which means the club cannot afford to relax and must maintain maximum focus in the remaining matches.

Recently, Mamelodi Sundowns have lost their previous stability and stopped winning regularly. In their last four matches, the team has drawn three times and lost once.
Richards Bay, on the other hand, has made some progress, securing three wins in their last six matches. However, all these successes were achieved at home. The team consistently lost their away matches during this period.

Probable lineups

  • Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Suarez, Lunga, Mokoena, Aubaas, Allende, Costa, Shalulile, Rayners
  • Richards Bay: Otieno, Allan, Mtsineka, Mabua, Ndaba, Mtetwa, Gumede, Bomelo, Zikhali, Ntsundwana, Mbuthuma

Match facts and H2H

  • In their last six home matches, Mamelodi Sundowns have only once failed to keep a clean sheet.
  • In the first round of the current season, Mamelodi Sundowns secured a confident away victory over Richards Bay with a score of 2-0.
  • The teams have faced each other seven times, all resulting in victories for Mamelodi Sundowns with an aggregate score of 14:2. Richards Bay managed to score in only one of these encounters.
  • In their last five away matches, Richards Bay avoided defeat only once, earning a draw.

Prediction

I expect Mamelodi Sundowns to continue their successful tradition against Richards Bay and secure another victory. However, I do not anticipate a high-scoring match, considering the current form of the teams and the nature of their head-to-head meetings. The optimal bet seems to be a combined bet: Mamelodi Sundowns to win and total match goals under 3.5. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.75 for this outcome.

Prediction on game Mamelodi Sundowns Win & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Barracas Central vs Union prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 14:00 Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.6 Union Recommended 22Bet
Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 16:15 Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Godoy Cruz Odds: 1.85 Atletico Tucuman Bet now 1xBet
Estudiantes vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Estudiantes Odds: 1.88 Tigre Bet now 1Win
Defensa y Justicia vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Defensa y Justicia Odds: 1.58 Racing Club Recommended Melbet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente Rivadavia prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.7 Independiente Rivadavia Bet now 22Bet
Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia LP prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Vélez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Esgrima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 2.1 Gimnasia LP Bet now 1Win
Yokohama FC vs Kashima Antlers prediction J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 01:00 Yokohama FC vs Kashima: Prediction, H2H, and Probable Line-ups - April 29, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.8 Kashima Antlers Recommended 1Win
Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 02:00 Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Gamba Osaka Odds: 1.62 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now Betwinner
ENPPI vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 29 apr 2025, 13:00 Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone ENPPI Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now 1Win
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction EuroLeague 29 apr 2025, 14:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.63 Olympiacos Recommended 1xBet
Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague 29 apr 2025, 14:30 Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Paris Basketball Odds: 1.82 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1xBet
Burton vs Wigan prediction League One England 29 apr 2025, 14:45 Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic prediction and betting tips on April 29 2025 Burton Odds: 1.65 Wigan Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Udinese 0 - 0 Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
0
Bologna
0
58’
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
16:15
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:42 Bayer Leverkusen agrees on transfer of Hertha's Algerian star Maza for 12 million euros Football news Today, 13:42 Transfer target of top clubs Mastantuono remains at River Plate until the end of the year Football news Today, 13:12 Hardline. Former referee claims Rüdiger should not play for Germany after El Clásico incident Football news Today, 13:06 Real Madrid to announce Xabi Alonso appointment Football news Today, 12:40 "The debate is over." Neville acknowledges Liverpool's supremacy over Manchester United Football news Today, 12:28 Saudi Pro League newcomer Neom aims to sign Andre Onana Football news Today, 12:13 “This is individual skill.” Orlando Pirates legend expressed his admiration for Mofokeng Boxing News Today, 11:58 Hinting at a comeback? Tyson Fury posts cryptic video Tennis news Today, 11:38 Monday session of the Madrid Open canceled due to blackout in Spain Football news Today, 11:25 Arsenal remains the favorite. Champions League victory odds according to Opta
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores