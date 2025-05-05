RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 7 May 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 7 May 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United prediction Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
South African Betway Premiership 07 may 2025, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns - Chippa United
-
- : -
South Africa,
Chippa United Chippa United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.94
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 7, 2025, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, another South African Premier League showdown is set to unfold between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United. Here’s my pick: a handicap bet favoring one of the sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns

If Mamelodi Sundowns clinch four wins in their remaining six matches, Orlando Pirates will be mathematically eliminated from the title race against the reigning South African champions. Currently, the gap between the two teams is 12 points, with Sundowns having played two matches more. Still, the destiny of the championship remains firmly in Mamelodi’s hands, and any slip-ups by the Pirates will only strengthen Sundowns’ position.

This season, Mamelodi have come tantalizingly close to their main continental target — the CAF Champions League trophy. The team reached the final, overcoming Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the semifinals — a club that has lifted the trophy four times in the past five seasons. Sundowns advanced by virtue of the away goals rule: both legs ended in draws, but while there were no goals in South Africa, the Cairo clash finished 1-1, sending Sundowns through.

In the final, the South African side faces another Egyptian powerhouse — Pyramids, who are currently leading their domestic league as well.

After sealing a place in the final and surviving emotionally draining matches against Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their sparkling domestic form. The defending champions first routed Richards Bay 3-0 at home, then claimed a confident 2-0 away victory over Cape Town City.

Chippa United

Chippa United have never been among the league’s elite. Their greatest achievement remains a Nedbank Cup semifinal appearance in the 2016/17 season. In addition, the club twice finished eighth in the South African Premier League — in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns — still their best league results to date. At the moment, Chippa, true to tradition, are again in eighth place. With five rounds left, they have a chance to record their highest-ever finish, but the table is extremely tight: just five points separate fifth and twelfth places.

Nevertheless, recent form raises serious concerns. Chippa United are winless in four straight games, and worryingly, they have failed to score a single goal in that span. Such a lacklustre attacking display ahead of a clash with the giants of South African football spells another tough, and likely fruitless, outing for Chippa.

Probable line-ups

  • Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Lebusa, Modiba, Mokoena, Costa, Allende, Matthews, Sales, Reyners
  • Chippa United: Stanley, Sithole, Chabalala, Machele, Madingwane, Modise, Konkobe, Tjongwana, Martin, Kwaiba, Ndlovu

Match facts and H2H

  • In the entire head-to-head history at Mamelodi’s ground since 2012 (13 matches), Chippa United have avoided defeat only once.
  • In their last seven away matches, Chippa United have managed just one win; in the other six, they failed to score.
  • Mamelodi Sundowns boast the league’s best attack with 54 goals scored. They also have the tightest defense, conceding just 13 goals all season.

Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are in red-hot form, dispatching opponents with ease in recent fixtures. Backed by their home crowd, they consistently play on the front foot and often win with room to spare. Chippa, meanwhile, are struggling badly in front of goal, especially on the road. I expect the champions to cruise to victory by two goals or more. My pick: Mamelodi Sundowns with a -1.5 handicap at 1.94.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.94
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Boston Celtics Odds: 1.66 New York Knicks Recommended 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.95 Denver Nuggets Bet now Melbet
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 06 may 2025, 13:30 Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.56 Orlando Pirates Bet now 22Bet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.65 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Recommended 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Bet now 1Win
Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 12:15 Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction: Can the visitors keep a clean sheet? Al-Raed Odds: 1.76 Al-Hilal Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa 1 - 2 AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
1
AC Milan
2
84’
Girona 1 - 0 Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
1
Mallorca
0
74’
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
1
Nottingham Forest
1
71’
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Other Sports News Today, 15:55 Zhao Xintong becomes world snooker champion for the first time in his career Football news Today, 15:38 Real Madrid legend Arbeloa could replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Football news Today, 15:05 Here we go! Jorginho moves to Flamengo from Arsenal Football news Today, 14:47 Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real Football news Today, 14:41 Al Hilal management holds talks with Bruno Fernandes today Football news Today, 14:12 CAS puts an end to the Romania – Kosovo abandoned match case Football news Today, 13:47 Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament Tennis news Today, 13:44 "I didn't want to do this from the very beginning." Sinner explains why he made a deal with WADA Football news Today, 13:41 Orlando Pirates are looking to sign four foreign players, including a Brazilian! Football news Today, 13:31 Hansi Flick reveals whether Lewandowski will start in the second leg against Inter
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores