Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 7 May 2025

On May 7, 2025, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, another South African Premier League showdown is set to unfold between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United. Here’s my pick: a handicap bet favoring one of the sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns

If Mamelodi Sundowns clinch four wins in their remaining six matches, Orlando Pirates will be mathematically eliminated from the title race against the reigning South African champions. Currently, the gap between the two teams is 12 points, with Sundowns having played two matches more. Still, the destiny of the championship remains firmly in Mamelodi’s hands, and any slip-ups by the Pirates will only strengthen Sundowns’ position.

This season, Mamelodi have come tantalizingly close to their main continental target — the CAF Champions League trophy. The team reached the final, overcoming Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the semifinals — a club that has lifted the trophy four times in the past five seasons. Sundowns advanced by virtue of the away goals rule: both legs ended in draws, but while there were no goals in South Africa, the Cairo clash finished 1-1, sending Sundowns through.

In the final, the South African side faces another Egyptian powerhouse — Pyramids, who are currently leading their domestic league as well.

After sealing a place in the final and surviving emotionally draining matches against Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their sparkling domestic form. The defending champions first routed Richards Bay 3-0 at home, then claimed a confident 2-0 away victory over Cape Town City.

Chippa United

Chippa United have never been among the league’s elite. Their greatest achievement remains a Nedbank Cup semifinal appearance in the 2016/17 season. In addition, the club twice finished eighth in the South African Premier League — in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns — still their best league results to date. At the moment, Chippa, true to tradition, are again in eighth place. With five rounds left, they have a chance to record their highest-ever finish, but the table is extremely tight: just five points separate fifth and twelfth places.

Nevertheless, recent form raises serious concerns. Chippa United are winless in four straight games, and worryingly, they have failed to score a single goal in that span. Such a lacklustre attacking display ahead of a clash with the giants of South African football spells another tough, and likely fruitless, outing for Chippa.

Probable line-ups

Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Lebusa, Modiba, Mokoena, Costa, Allende, Matthews, Sales, Reyners

Williams, Morena, Kekana, Lebusa, Modiba, Mokoena, Costa, Allende, Matthews, Sales, Reyners Chippa United: Stanley, Sithole, Chabalala, Machele, Madingwane, Modise, Konkobe, Tjongwana, Martin, Kwaiba, Ndlovu

Match facts and H2H

In the entire head-to-head history at Mamelodi’s ground since 2012 (13 matches), Chippa United have avoided defeat only once.

In their last seven away matches, Chippa United have managed just one win; in the other six, they failed to score.

Mamelodi Sundowns boast the league’s best attack with 54 goals scored. They also have the tightest defense, conceding just 13 goals all season.

Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are in red-hot form, dispatching opponents with ease in recent fixtures. Backed by their home crowd, they consistently play on the front foot and often win with room to spare. Chippa, meanwhile, are struggling badly in front of goal, especially on the road. I expect the champions to cruise to victory by two goals or more. My pick: Mamelodi Sundowns with a -1.5 handicap at 1.94.