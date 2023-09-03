Prediction on game Win Malta Odds: 1.65 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 6, Ta' Qali National Stadium (Ta’ Qali) will host a friendly international match, in which Malta will compete with Gibraltar. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

The national team represents a well-known, but small island, with not the highest level of football – although it is reasonable to mention that ambitions are not lacking there. To be honest, it never happened not only to overcome the “traditional” qualification for the Euro or the World Cup, but it was not possible to win a quartet even in the Nations League, in the League D, among the outsiders – the team reached a maximum of the 2nd place. Speaking about the current year, nothing much has changed in this regard: all 4 qualifying matches were lost, however, the opponents were really strong: Italy, England, North Macedonia and Ukraine. On the other hand, the devastating defeat was made only by “three Lions”, moreover, the team won the friendly battle against Luxembourg, which is higher-ranked (that success happened despite the fact that the match took place in the Grand Duchy). The opponent did not respond to Nwoko’s only goal there.

The team does not represent a country or a nation, but simply a separate strategic enclave on the strait of the same name, which is surrounded by Spain. It is clear that there was no one to recruit a serious team, however, it was not officially recognized for a long time. Only the qualification for Euro 2016 brought “the Team 54” an official status of the participant. It goes without saying that it constantly lost absolutely all the games there. Still, it turned out to win the group and move up to the League C in the Nations League in 2020, where, however, the team achieved a single draw and 5 other games resulted in the defeats. As for the current calendar year, Ribas’ wards have demonstrated stability, however, the higher mentioned indicators are far from being encouraging: all opponents in the qualification, Greece, the Netherlands, France and Ireland, defeated it with an identical score – 0-3.

The teams held friendly matches in 2014 and 2020. And they exchanged victories on their own fields.

