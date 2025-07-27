RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Malmo vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Malmo vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Malmoe FF vs RFS prediction Photo: https://x.com/Malmo_FF/Author unknownn
Malmoe FF
Malmoe FF Malmoe FF Schedule Malmoe FF News Malmoe FF Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
30 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Malmoe, Eleda Stadion
RFS
RFS RFS Schedule RFS News RFS Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 30, 2025, in the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Swedish side Malmo will host RFS at their home ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Malmo

Malmo are in superb form and are confidently navigating the current season. The team is unbeaten in nine consecutive matches, recording seven wins and two draws. Notably, they have won their last six games, consistently netting at least two goals per match.

Their home record is equally impressive: three straight victories, each featuring three goals scored. In the Swedish league, Malmo sit third after 18 rounds, trailing the leaders by seven points but still firmly in the title race.

In the Champions League, Malmo started from the first round, where they convincingly beat Iberia 1999 twice by a 3-1 scoreline. In the first leg of the second qualifying round against RFS, the Swedes once again flexed their muscles, scoring twice by the midway point of the first half and cruising to a commanding 4-1 victory.

With such a cushion, Malmo can approach the home fixture with greater composure, controlling the tempo and already preparing for the next stage, where Copenhagen will likely await.

RFS

RFS are also enjoying a strong campaign in the Latvian league, sharing top spot with Riga FC, albeit having played one more match. The team boasts stability and fine form—just one loss in their last ten outings, and even that came recently against Malmo.

In the Champions League opening round, RFS faced Estonian side Levadia and secured back-to-back 1-0 wins—both home and away—to confidently progress through the bracket.

Interestingly, last season both Malmo and RFS competed in the Europa League, where each side finished the group stage with five points, missing out on the knockout rounds. Malmo ranked 31st overall, with RFS in 32nd.

Now, the Latvian side faces an uphill battle—overturning a three-goal deficit away to one of Scandinavian football's powerhouses. Their chances of overall success are slim, but their form gives hope for at least a respectable reply.

Probable lineups

  • Malmo: Olsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello, Djuric, Struger, Rosengren, Bolin, Berg, Ali, Hakšabanović.
  • RFS: Maric, Savalnieks, Stuglis, Lipuscek, Gaye, Ikaunieks, N'Diaye, Panic, Zelenkovs, Lemajić, Ikaunieks.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Malmo have won their last six matches.
  • Malmo have three home wins in a row.
  • Malmo have scored first in eight of their last nine games.
  • RFS have won nine of their last ten matches.
  • RFS have six wins in their last seven away matches.
  • Three of RFS's last four games featured over 3.5 goals.
  • RFS have scored first in six of their last seven games.
  • The first leg between these teams ended in a 4-1 Malmo victory.

Prediction for Malmo vs RFS

Both teams enter the match in great form and with plenty of attacking firepower. Malmo, buoyed by their 4-1 first-leg win, can afford a more relaxed but open game at home, playing without unnecessary pressure. RFS, on the other hand, have no choice but to take risks, push forward, and hunt for a comeback—meaning the Latvian side will attack aggressively, leaving space at the back. All this sets the stage for an open match with plenty of scoring opportunities and goals. My pick for this clash is over 3 goals at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Italy vs Brazil prediction Women's Volleyball Nations League Today, 14:00 Italy vs Brazil. Prediction and betting tip for the July 27, 2025 match Italy Odds: 1.85 Brazil Recommended Mostbet
Huracan vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 Huracán vs Boca Juniors: Who will claim their first victory in the new Clausura campaign? Huracan Odds: 1.67 Boca Juniors Bet now Mostbet
Bahia vs Juventude prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Bahia vs Juventude: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 28, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.6 Juventude Bet now Melbet
Internacional vs Vasco da Gama prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Internacional vs Vasco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Internacional Odds: 1.62 Vasco da Gama Recommended Mostbet
River Plate vs San Lorenzo prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 River Plate vs San Lorenzo: will River keep their winning streak alive? River Plate Odds: 1.68 San Lorenzo Bet now Melbet
Flamengo vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.69 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Recommended Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden 28 july 2025, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 28 july 2025, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Recommended Mostbet
Pachuca vs San Diego FC prediction Leagues Cup 29 july 2025, 23:00 Pachuca vs San Diego prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.5 San Diego FC Bet now 1xBet
FC FCSB vs KF Shkendija prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:30 Steaua vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.66 KF Shkendija Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Talleres - : - Godoy Cruz Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Talleres
-
Godoy Cruz
-
15:00
Gimnasia LP - : - Independiente Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Gimnasia LP
-
Independiente
-
15:00
Huracan - : - Boca Juniors Today, 17:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Huracan
-
Boca Juniors
-
17:30
River Plate - : - San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
San Lorenzo
-
19:30
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:29 Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move Football news Today, 12:00 Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club Football news Today, 11:27 Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time Football news Today, 10:45 Mayele will not join Kaizer Chiefs. Nabi already has an alternative Football news Today, 10:21 New Henry? Gyökeres greets fans in Arsenal shirt Football news Today, 09:47 Amid Tottenham interest, Gibbs-White signs new contract with Nottingham Motorsport News Today, 09:10 Start of the Belgian Grand Prix race delayed. What happened? Football news Today, 08:53 Ardon Jashari close to Milan! Italian club makes substantial offer Football news Today, 08:16 Luis Díaz moves to Bayern! Transfer fee revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores