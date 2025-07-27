Malmo vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 30, 2025, in the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Swedish side Malmo will host RFS at their home ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Malmo

Malmo are in superb form and are confidently navigating the current season. The team is unbeaten in nine consecutive matches, recording seven wins and two draws. Notably, they have won their last six games, consistently netting at least two goals per match.

Their home record is equally impressive: three straight victories, each featuring three goals scored. In the Swedish league, Malmo sit third after 18 rounds, trailing the leaders by seven points but still firmly in the title race.

In the Champions League, Malmo started from the first round, where they convincingly beat Iberia 1999 twice by a 3-1 scoreline. In the first leg of the second qualifying round against RFS, the Swedes once again flexed their muscles, scoring twice by the midway point of the first half and cruising to a commanding 4-1 victory.

With such a cushion, Malmo can approach the home fixture with greater composure, controlling the tempo and already preparing for the next stage, where Copenhagen will likely await.

RFS

RFS are also enjoying a strong campaign in the Latvian league, sharing top spot with Riga FC, albeit having played one more match. The team boasts stability and fine form—just one loss in their last ten outings, and even that came recently against Malmo.

In the Champions League opening round, RFS faced Estonian side Levadia and secured back-to-back 1-0 wins—both home and away—to confidently progress through the bracket.

Interestingly, last season both Malmo and RFS competed in the Europa League, where each side finished the group stage with five points, missing out on the knockout rounds. Malmo ranked 31st overall, with RFS in 32nd.

Now, the Latvian side faces an uphill battle—overturning a three-goal deficit away to one of Scandinavian football's powerhouses. Their chances of overall success are slim, but their form gives hope for at least a respectable reply.

Probable lineups

Malmo: Olsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello, Djuric, Struger, Rosengren, Bolin, Berg, Ali, Hakšabanović.

Olsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello, Djuric, Struger, Rosengren, Bolin, Berg, Ali, Hakšabanović. RFS: Maric, Savalnieks, Stuglis, Lipuscek, Gaye, Ikaunieks, N'Diaye, Panic, Zelenkovs, Lemajić, Ikaunieks.

Key facts and head-to-head

Malmo have won their last six matches.

Malmo have three home wins in a row.

Malmo have scored first in eight of their last nine games.

RFS have won nine of their last ten matches.

RFS have six wins in their last seven away matches.

Three of RFS's last four games featured over 3.5 goals.

RFS have scored first in six of their last seven games.

The first leg between these teams ended in a 4-1 Malmo victory.

Prediction for Malmo vs RFS

Both teams enter the match in great form and with plenty of attacking firepower. Malmo, buoyed by their 4-1 first-leg win, can afford a more relaxed but open game at home, playing without unnecessary pressure. RFS, on the other hand, have no choice but to take risks, push forward, and hunt for a comeback—meaning the Latvian side will attack aggressively, leaving space at the back. All this sets the stage for an open match with plenty of scoring opportunities and goals. My pick for this clash is over 3 goals at odds of 1.68.