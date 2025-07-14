RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Malmo vs Iberia 1999: can the Swedes secure another convincing win?

Malmo vs Iberia 1999: can the Swedes secure another convincing win?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Malmoe FF vs Iberia 1999 prediction Photo: https://x.com/Malmo_FF
Today, 13:00
Finished
3 : 1
International, Malmoe, Eleda Stadion
Taha Abdi Ali
55’ 89’
Pontus Jansson
60’
90 + 3’
Amiran Dzagania
On Tuesday, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Swedish side Malmo will face Georgian club Iberia 1999. Kick-off is set for July 15 at 19:00 Central European Time. Below is our betting preview for this match.

Malmo vs Iberia 1999: match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Malmo confidently defeated Iberia 1999 with a 3-1 scoreline.
  • Malmo are unbeaten in five straight matches: three wins and two draws.
  • Iberia 1999 have lost their last three matches.
  • However, the Georgian side are unbeaten away from home in their last nine outings.
  • Malmo have suffered just one defeat in their last five home games.
  • Iberia 1999 keep more clean sheets than Malmo: 42% of matches compared to Malmo's 24%.
  • Malmo lose 12% of their matches without scoring, while Iberia have not suffered a single such defeat.
  • This will be only the second meeting in the history of these two clubs.

Malmo vs Iberia 1999: match preview

Malmo are two-time reigning Swedish champions, but this season the team isn't showing the same level of dominance. After 16 rounds in the league, they sit fifth with 27 points. The gap from the leaders is seven points, and while there are plenty of matches left, their chances for a third consecutive title are still alive.

Iberia 1999 have endured three straight defeats, two of which came in the Georgian Super Cup. However, they are also competing in their domestic league where they have delivered a strong performance—leading the table after 18 rounds with 44 points.

The first match between Malmo and Iberia 1999 ended with a confident 3-1 victory for the Swedes. With such an advantage, Malmo already have one foot in the next round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Probable line-ups

  • Malmo: Ellborg; Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Karlsson, Rosengren, Johnsen, Bolin; Gudjonsson, Berg
  • Iberia 1999: Makaridze; Agyakwa, Gelashvili, Dzhgerenaia, Tabatadze; Zohuri, Kardava, Klas; Mamageishvili, Sikharulidze, Tabatadze

Prediction

Malmo are clear favourites for this clash. They won the first leg without much trouble and now hold excellent chances of progressing to the next round. I believe the Swedes will extend their advantage, so my pick is Malmo individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.5.

