RU RU
Main Predictions Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023

Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023

Mallorca Mallorca
LaLiga Spain 18 aug 2023, 13:30 Mallorca - Villarreal
-
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Villarreal Villarreal
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.727

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On August 18, Visit Mallorca Stadium (Palma de Mallorca) will host the match of the 2nd round of the La Liga, in which Mallorca will compete with Villarreal. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Mallorca


The club made a bet on Javier Aguirre at the right time. The Mexican specialist came at the end of the last but one season, when no one doubted that this Spanish “football lift” would descend into the Segunda again. Nevertheless, the mentor managed to get enough points at the finish line of that temporada to keep the so-called “registration”. Speaking about the next championship of Spain, “Los Bermellones” noticeably added in the game, eventually finishing at the top of the table, in the 9th position. One of the leaders, Lee Kang-in, left the team in the summer – PSG gave 22 million for the Korean footballer. That was enough to cover the costs of signing up the contracts with Morlanes, Lato, Mascarel, van der Heijden and Samu Costa. And Cyle Larin, who had scored 8 goals and made 3 assists during a part of the previous season in Valladolid, came for free as a free agent. Still, the new season started only with a 1-1 draw on the field of the newcomer, in Las Palmas.

Villarreal


The team was quickly left without Unai Emery in the previous season. He brought “the Yellow Submarine” the first serious title by winning the Europa League, after which he reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. At the same time, “the Submariners”, speaking about the Primera, gradually fell back to the 7th place according to the results of the last but one draw. As a result, being under the rule of his successor, Quique Setien, the priorities had been changed. The Spanish team did not really show anything special in the Conference League, despite the status of the one of the favourites. On the other hand, the inner championship brought already the 5th position. Despite such progress, the leading players left the club – Nicholas Jackson, Chukwueze, Pau Torres, and this list is much longer... There were also good newcomers like Sørloth and Denis Suarez. One way or another, the team started with the defeat made by Betis at the home arena – the decisive goal of the guests was scored in the last attack.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, Mallorca confidently won both matches: 4-2 and 2-0.

Predictions


Bookmakers give a small advantage to the guests. Still, Mallorca, which will play on the native field, will give a fight to any rival – thus, we bet on “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.727).

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.727

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Flora Tallinn Odds: 2.28 FCV Farul Constanta Recommended Linebet
EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.85 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
UEFA Super Cup Today, 15:00 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Manchester City Odds: 2.13 Sevilla Bet now MelBet
Europa League 17 aug 2023, 13:30 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Breidablik Odds: 2.06 Zrinjski Mostar Recommended 1xBet
Europa League 17 aug 2023, 14:00 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.98 FC Astana Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:29 Manchester City - Sevilla: where to watch the match for the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 06:56 Ziyech finally found a new club Football news Today, 06:42 Roma announce the return of the world champion Football news Today, 05:00 De Gea has decided on a new club Football news Today, 04:11 Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role Football news Today, 03:33 Messi continues to score in the USA Football news Yesterday, 15:36 Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Liverpool star could move to Al-Nasr Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target
Sport Predictions
Football Today Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023