On August 18, Visit Mallorca Stadium (Palma de Mallorca) will host the match of the 2nd round of the La Liga, in which Mallorca will compete with Villarreal. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Mallorca



The club made a bet on Javier Aguirre at the right time. The Mexican specialist came at the end of the last but one season, when no one doubted that this Spanish “football lift” would descend into the Segunda again. Nevertheless, the mentor managed to get enough points at the finish line of that temporada to keep the so-called “registration”. Speaking about the next championship of Spain, “Los Bermellones” noticeably added in the game, eventually finishing at the top of the table, in the 9th position. One of the leaders, Lee Kang-in, left the team in the summer – PSG gave 22 million for the Korean footballer. That was enough to cover the costs of signing up the contracts with Morlanes, Lato, Mascarel, van der Heijden and Samu Costa. And Cyle Larin, who had scored 8 goals and made 3 assists during a part of the previous season in Valladolid, came for free as a free agent. Still, the new season started only with a 1-1 draw on the field of the newcomer, in Las Palmas.

Villarreal



The team was quickly left without Unai Emery in the previous season. He brought “the Yellow Submarine” the first serious title by winning the Europa League, after which he reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. At the same time, “the Submariners”, speaking about the Primera, gradually fell back to the 7th place according to the results of the last but one draw. As a result, being under the rule of his successor, Quique Setien, the priorities had been changed. The Spanish team did not really show anything special in the Conference League, despite the status of the one of the favourites. On the other hand, the inner championship brought already the 5th position. Despite such progress, the leading players left the club – Nicholas Jackson, Chukwueze, Pau Torres, and this list is much longer... There were also good newcomers like Sørloth and Denis Suarez. One way or another, the team started with the defeat made by Betis at the home arena – the decisive goal of the guests was scored in the last attack.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, Mallorca confidently won both matches: 4-2 and 2-0.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a small advantage to the guests. Still, Mallorca, which will play on the native field, will give a fight to any rival – thus, we bet on “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.727).

