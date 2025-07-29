RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCD_Mallorca/Author unknownn
Mallorca
30 july 2025, 11:30
- : -
International,
Review Prediction
On July 30, 2025, as part of their pre-season preparations, Spanish side Mallorca will face French club Olympique Lyon in a friendly match. Let’s take a look at a bet on both teams to score in this encounter.

Mallorca

Mallorca finished last La Liga season in 10th place, falling just short of European competition—missing out by a mere four points. The team could have ended the campaign much higher, but the season's conclusion was underwhelming: just one point in the final three rounds ultimately cost them a shot at Europe.

The "Islanders" kicked off their pre-season with back-to-back friendly wins: first beating modest Sant Andreu 1-0 and then edging out Al-Ahli Dubai 2-1. After facing Lyon, Mallorca have three more friendlies on the schedule, including tough tests against Parma and Hamburg. All of this is designed to bring the squad to peak form for the La Liga opener, where Mallorca will face none other than the reigning champions—Barcelona.

Lyon

Olympique Lyon had a rollercoaster of a season. In European competition, the team stunned everyone by reaching the Europa League quarter-finals and only bowed out to Manchester United in the dying moments of extra time—just missing out on a semi-final berth. Yet, while excelling in Europe, "Les Gones" floundered domestically: for much of the season, Lyon sat outside the European qualifying spots and only clinched 6th in Ligue 1 in the closing rounds.

Moreover, the club was nearly embroiled in a financial scandal—Lyon faced the threat of expulsion from Ligue 1 and relegation. Thankfully for their fans, the crisis was averted, and the team is officially set to compete in France’s top division this season.

Lyon have already begun their pre-season, registering two wins and a draw from three friendlies—without conceding a single goal. Their “clean sheet” streak now stands at four consecutive matches.

This clash with Mallorca will mark the very first meeting between these sides—they have never faced each other, neither in official competitions nor in friendlies.

Probable lineups

  • Mallorca: Bergström, Valjent, Lato, López, Luna, Maffeo, Morlanes, Prats, Salas, Salhi, Torre.
  • Lyon: Descamps, Abner Vinícius, Mera, Kumbedi, Mata, Niakhaté, Maitland-Niles, Tessmann, Tolisso, Mikautadze, Fofana.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Mallorca are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Lyon are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 4 of Lyon’s last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Prediction for Mallorca vs Lyon

Both teams have started their pre-season strongly and are already showing decent form. Mallorca are actively shaping their lineup ahead of the La Liga start and have looked sharp in front of goal during their friendlies. Lyon, meanwhile, are on a run of clean sheets, but their opponents so far haven’t been top-tier, and the Spaniards are well capable of breaking that streak. Given both teams’ attacking potential, their motivation, and the absence of competitive pressure, it’s only logical to expect both sides to find the net. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.65.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
