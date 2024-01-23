RU RU NG NG KE KE
Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Mallorca vs Girona prediction
Mallorca Mallorca
Copa del Rey Spain 24 jan 2024, 13:30 Mallorca - Girona
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Girona Girona
While the continental championships of Asia and Africa are currently in full swing, even these tournaments largely pale in comparison to the excitement of the Copa del Rey, where two matches are scheduled for January 24. We offer our prediction for the match between Mallorca and Girona – who will advance to the semifinals?

Mallorca

For the "islanders," the season is progressing typically, with the team playing conservatively, attempting to stay clear of the relegation zone. Currently, the club occupies the 15th position in La Liga, with a 5-point gap from the bottom three. In the last round, they managed to salvage a draw against Villarreal on the road, where the opponent played better and deserved the victory, but Mallorca leveled the score in the 90+1st minute. The team has not won in the league for three consecutive games, accumulating two points during this period. Reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey is a commendable achievement, but further progress is necessary.

Girona

The current season is proving to be the best for Girona in its history, showcasing superb football and contending even for the championship. The club currently leads La Liga, one point ahead of Real Madrid, although the competitor has a game in hand. In the last round, Michel's wards secured a resounding 5-1 victory over Sevilla at home, with Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk becoming the hero of the match by completing a hat-trick by the 19th minute. The successes in La Liga can be complemented by a strong performance in the cup, and reaching the semifinals looks achievable.

Head-to-head history

The teams met in this season's La Liga, treating fans to a high-scoring encounter in which Girona won at home with a score of 5-3.

Prediction for the Mallorca – Girona match

Advancing to the semifinals of the tournament is a significant event for both clubs, so they will play at full strength. There is no doubt that Girona is having a better season, making the guests slight favorites. Mallorca plays at home, where they can pose problems for any opponent. We consider the option of Girona winning with a zero handicap as promising.

