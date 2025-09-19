Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, September 21, as part of the fifth round of the Spanish La Liga, Mallorca will host Atletico Madrid at home. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction.

Match preview

Mallorca have had a rough start to their La Liga campaign, collecting just one point from four matches. After a heavy 0-3 home defeat to Barcelona — a match where Mallorca had two players sent off — they managed to grind out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Celta. In round three, Jagoba Arrasate’s side faced Real Madrid and narrowly lost 1-2 to Los Blancos.

In the fourth round, Mallorca traveled to Espanyol and lost a dramatic contest 2-3. After conceding twice by the 35th minute, Vedat Muriqi pulled one back from the penalty spot. The turning point came when Espanyol’s Milla was sent off before halftime, allowing Mallorca to dominate possession with 70% of the ball in the second half. Muriqi even bagged a brace to level the score, but Espanyol’s relentless attacks paid off as they won a penalty in the 80th minute, converting it to snatch all three points.

Overall, Mallorca can’t be called a punching bag — they show their grit in every game and fight for results, always striving to play to their strengths.

Atletico’s start has been mixed. After a 1-2 defeat to Espanyol in the opening round, they drew twice: first at home against Elche (1-1), then away at Alaves, with both teams scoring in the first 15 minutes and the score remaining unchanged until full-time. Only in the fourth round did Los Colchoneros clinch their first win of the season, defeating Villarreal 2-0. In addition, Simeone’s men suffered a 2-3 defeat to Liverpool in their Champions League opener, conceding the winner in stoppage time.

Atletico’s main issue early in the season has been creating clear-cut chances, though their defensive line has also been shaky. The team concedes too easily and struggles up front, leading to disappointing results.

Probable lineups

Mallorca: Roman, Bausa, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica, Samu Costa, Morlanes, Joseph, Darder, Torre, Muriqi



Atletico: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri, Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Sorloth, Alvarez

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico have won the last five encounters, outscoring Mallorca 8-1

Atletico have conceded in four out of five matches this season

Mallorca are still searching for their first win of the 2025/26 season

Prediction

Despite a tough start to the season for Atletico, considering the head-to-head record and the individual quality of the Madrid side, it’s hard to see Mallorca holding off Los Colchoneros’ attack. My prediction: Atletico to win at 1.75.