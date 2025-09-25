RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mallorca vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 27, 2025

Mallorca vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 27, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves prediction Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Mallorca Mallorca
LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 27 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.54
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On September 27, 2025, at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, the 7th round of the Spanish championship will see Mallorca face off against Alaves.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have met each other 32 times in their history.
  • Matches between these sides rarely go over 2.5 total goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 5 encounters.
  • Mallorca have failed to win in their last 5 matches.
  • Alaves have won 2 of their last 5 games.

Match preview:

Both teams have had mixed starts to the season and are currently searching for consistency. Mallorca are focusing on solid defense and a cautious style of play, trying to snatch points even against stronger opponents, though this strategy often falls short. Meanwhile, Alaves look bolder up front but are prone to defensive lapses, which makes their matches entertaining and unpredictable.

The hosts have a great chance to capitalize on home support and strengthen their position in the middle of the table. Alaves, on the other hand, will aim to at least grab a draw to stay in touch with their rivals.

This promises to be a tense encounter where individual errors and clinical finishing could prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

  • Mallorca: Roman, Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Kumbulla, Mojica, Darder, Morlanes, Costa, Asano, Muriqi.
  • Alaves: Sivera, Jony, Garcés, Pacheco, Yusi, Calebe, Guevara, Ibañez, Rebbach, Martinez, Diaz.

Mallorca vs Alaves match prediction:

This clash between Mallorca and Alaves is expected to be fiercely contested, but with a good chance of goals at both ends. Both teams have shown fighting spirit in recent rounds and frequently make defensive mistakes. Given the statistics from their recent meetings and the motivation to secure a mid-table spot, there’s every reason to expect at least two goals in this fixture.

My prediction: total goals over 1.5.

