Mali vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Mali vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Mali vs South Africa prediction
Mali Mali
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 Mali - South Africa
Finished
2 : 0
International, Korhogo, Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly
South Africa South Africa
Hamari Traore
60’
Lassine Sinayoko
66’
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.2

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the African Cup there will be a meeting between the national team of Mali and the national team of the South African Republic. The teams will play on January 16, 2024.

Mali

This team is the favorite of the match. In the qualifying tournament for the World Cup, Mali finished first in its group. In the last five matches, Malian footballers won four victories and drew once.

This team consists of players who represent top championships. In general, in the future this team could even fight for the title, but the competition will be too high.

South Africa

This team is also a strong team. In the qualifying tournament for the World Cup, South Africa finished second in its group, behind Ghana. In the last five matches, South African footballers won two victories, drew two times and lost once.

South Africa has been gaining momentum in recent years and I wouldn’t be surprised if they soon become one of the candidates for the title. The team does not have world-famous players, but overall it looks very balanced.

Prediction for the match Mali - South Africa

For a Mali win the odds are 1.80, for a draw the odds are 3.20, while for a South African win the odds are 4.50. We believe that the most likely outcome is a draw. The odds for this outcome are 3.20, which is a good offer.

The thing is that both teams will not take risks in the first meeting of the group stage. Most likely, few goals will be scored in this confrontation.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.2

Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024