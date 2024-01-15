Mali vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the African Cup there will be a meeting between the national team of Mali and the national team of the South African Republic. The teams will play on January 16, 2024.

Mali

This team is the favorite of the match. In the qualifying tournament for the World Cup, Mali finished first in its group. In the last five matches, Malian footballers won four victories and drew once.

This team consists of players who represent top championships. In general, in the future this team could even fight for the title, but the competition will be too high.

South Africa

This team is also a strong team. In the qualifying tournament for the World Cup, South Africa finished second in its group, behind Ghana. In the last five matches, South African footballers won two victories, drew two times and lost once.

South Africa has been gaining momentum in recent years and I wouldn’t be surprised if they soon become one of the candidates for the title. The team does not have world-famous players, but overall it looks very balanced.

Prediction for the match Mali - South Africa

For a Mali win the odds are 1.80, for a draw the odds are 3.20, while for a South African win the odds are 4.50. We believe that the most likely outcome is a draw. The odds for this outcome are 3.20, which is a good offer.

The thing is that both teams will not take risks in the first meeting of the group stage. Most likely, few goals will be scored in this confrontation.