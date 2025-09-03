Prediction on game Mali Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the seventh round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Mali will host Comoros on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, August 4, with kickoff at 21:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Mali vs Comoros: Match preview

Mali kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Chad. That was followed by a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic, a 1-2 defeat to Ghana, and a goalless draw with Madagascar. It wasn’t until the fifth round that Mali picked up another victory, thrashing Comoros 3-0, then drawing again with CAR 0-0. The team has nine points from six matches and still has a shot at making it to the World Cup.

Comoros are one of Mali’s main rivals in the group. They began their qualifying journey with a 4-2 win over Central African Republic, then edged Ghana 1-0. After a 1-2 loss to Madagascar in the third round, they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Chad. They beat Chad again, but then fell to Mali 0-2. Comoros currently sit second in the table with 12 points. They are three points ahead of Mali, and trail the leaders by the same margin.

Match facts and head-to-head

Comoros have won just one of their last four matches.

Mali have lost only one of their previous four games.

Comoros have scored at least once in their last three games.

Mali are unbeaten at home in their last four matches.

These teams have met only once before, with Mali winning 3-0.

Probable lineups

Mali: Diarra; Konate, Diaby, Niakhate; Bissouma, Koulibaly, Doumbia, Dieng, Toure; Dorgeles, Nene

Comoros: Boina; Omari, Zahari, Youssouf, Youssouf; M’Changama, Abdallah; Maolida, Selemani, Said

Prediction

Mali dismantled Comoros last time out and, in my opinion, are once again favorites for this encounter. They need a win to close the three-point gap, so the hosts will certainly be on the attack and pushing for goals. My betting tip: Mali individual total over 1.5 at odds of 1.7.