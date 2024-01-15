Malaysia vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

At the start of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Malaysian team will play against Jordan. In this confrontation, bookmakers give preference to nominal guests, although they cannot be called obvious favorites. The match will take place on January 15, 2024.

Malaysia

In their last meeting before the start of the tournament, Malaysia played against Syria and it ended with a score of 2:2. In their last five matches in all tournaments, Malaysia have won three and lost one. It is interesting that the team scores in almost every match, but also concedes very often.

Malaysia are not considered the favorites of the upcoming meeting, but they are capable of presenting an unpleasant surprise to their stronger opponent.

Jordan

In their last match before the start of the Asian Cup, the Jordanians played against Japan and lost, which was to be expected. The meeting ended in victory for the Japanese with a crushing score of 6:1.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, the team achieved only one victory and three defeats. Interestingly, in all five matches the opponents scored at least a goal against Jordan.

History of the confrontation

The teams played three matches among themselves and Jordan celebrated the victory twice. Another game ended in a draw.

Prediction for the match Malaysia - Jordan

The Malaysian Tigers will certainly try to at least seal the opponent's goal and they will succeed. I will bet that both teams will score in this confrontation. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.87 for this event.