Mainz vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

In the match of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga, Mainz will play at home against Union Berlin. The teams are fighting for survival and their confrontation promises to be extremely interesting, because we are talking about registration in the elite of German football. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Mainz

In the last round, the championship outsider failed to beat Wolfsburg (1:1) and will now try to score the most important three points in the home game.

After 17 matches played, Mainz is in the relegation zone in 16th place and is three points behind the safety zone. In the last five matches, the team has never won, losing twice and drawing three times.

This season, Mainz has only one victory in the championship and this is the worst result among all participants in the competition.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin played against Freiburg in the last round and the teams did not score goals. After 17 rounds, the team is in 15th place (immediately above Mainz) and has a three-point lead over the relegation zone.

In the last five games of the national championship, Union Berlin achieved two victories and one defeat. The team played in the Champions League this season and has a strong enough squad to remain among the elite of German football.

History of the confrontation

Union Berlin have not lost to Mainz in away Bundesliga matches for the last 2 meetings. At the same time, Union Berlin has not won 7 league matches away from home. In the last Bundesliga match (August 20, 2023), Union Berlin defeated Mainz with a score of 4:1.

Prediction for the match Mainz - Union Berlin

Both teams are hungry for victory, but Mainz's attack is not very effective, and Union Berlin's defense is quite strong. I'll bet that the guests won't lose.