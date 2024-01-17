RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Mainz vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Mainz vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin prediction
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany 19 jan 2024, 14:30 Mainz 05 - Union Berlin
-
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Union Berlin wont lose
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga, Mainz will play at home against Union Berlin. The teams are fighting for survival and their confrontation promises to be extremely interesting, because we are talking about registration in the elite of German football. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Mainz

In the last round, the championship outsider failed to beat Wolfsburg (1:1) and will now try to score the most important three points in the home game.

After 17 matches played, Mainz is in the relegation zone in 16th place and is three points behind the safety zone. In the last five matches, the team has never won, losing twice and drawing three times.

This season, Mainz has only one victory in the championship and this is the worst result among all participants in the competition.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin played against Freiburg in the last round and the teams did not score goals. After 17 rounds, the team is in 15th place (immediately above Mainz) and has a three-point lead over the relegation zone.

In the last five games of the national championship, Union Berlin achieved two victories and one defeat. The team played in the Champions League this season and has a strong enough squad to remain among the elite of German football.

History of the confrontation

Union Berlin have not lost to Mainz in away Bundesliga matches for the last 2 meetings. At the same time, Union Berlin has not won 7 league matches away from home. In the last Bundesliga match (August 20, 2023), Union Berlin defeated Mainz with a score of 4:1.

Prediction for the match Mainz - Union Berlin

Both teams are hungry for victory, but Mainz's attack is not very effective, and Union Berlin's defense is quite strong. I'll bet that the guests won't lose.

Prediction on game Union Berlin wont lose
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024