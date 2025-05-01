Magesi vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 28th round of the South African Championship will take place on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, where local side Magesi host Sekhukhune. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

Magesi are holding steady in the middle of the table, sitting 11th with 28 points. Under the guidance of Da Gama, the team has shown inconsistent but often impressive spells: 4 wins in their last five matches with just one defeat indicate they are currently on an upward trajectory.

Particularly noteworthy was their recent comeback win over TS Galaxy, 2-1—a match in which Magesi showcased both character and the ability to capitalize on their chances. At home, the club has posted respectable numbers with 6 wins, 1 draw, and 5 losses. Considering their overall goal balance—16 scored and 26 conceded—it’s clear the attacking potential is there, but the defense still leaves much to be desired.

Sekhukhune United, after 25 rounds, are firmly in the top three of the Premier League, occupying third place with 41 points. Led by Eric Tinkler, the team demonstrates mature, pragmatic football, as evidenced by their recent results: 3 wins, 1 draw, and just one defeat in their last five outings.

Especially telling was their narrow 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates, where Sekhukhune United once again displayed defensive quality and smart tactical organization. This season, the club boasts 12 wins, 5 draws, and 7 losses with a goal difference of 34–26. The team knows how to pick up points both at home and on the road—already claiming 5 away wins, a vital asset in the battle for a spot at the top of the table.

Probable lineups

Magesi : Chipezeze, Mokone, Mokone, Makgoga, Abrahams, Darpo, Mekoa, Mashigo, Masegela, Chirambadare

: Chipezeze, Mokone, Mokone, Makgoga, Abrahams, Darpo, Mekoa, Mashigo, Masegela, Chirambadare Sekhukhune: Sangare; Mhlaba, Yamba, Ngcobo, Langa; Mncube, Monare, Mkhize, Makgalaka; Mboeli, Mntambo

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Sekhukhune defeated their opponents 1-0

The "Both teams to score" bet landed in two of Sekhukhune’s last five matches

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet hit in just one of Magesi’s last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers see no clear favorite in this match, giving both teams almost equal odds. That’s largely because Magesi have won their last four league matches. Nevertheless, we believe Sekhukhune can take points here, so our bet is "Sekhukhune to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.75.