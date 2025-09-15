Prediction on game Win Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 16, Machida and Seoul will face off in the opening round of the AFC Champions League. Kick-off is set for 12:00 CET. I have a betting tip for this clash.

Machida vs Seoul: match preview

Japanese side Machida are locked in an intense battle for the domestic championship title. After 30 rounds, the team has collected 51 points and sits fifth in the standings, just four points adrift of the leaders. Their form has been impressive, even though they haven't won in their last three J-League fixtures—registering two draws and a defeat. Still, the progress is undeniable: just two seasons ago, this club wasn't even competing in the Japanese top flight. Now, Machida are making their debut in the AFC Champions League and have a great opportunity to start their campaign with a home victory.

Seoul have also returned to the AFC Champions League after a lengthy absence. The club has reached the tournament final twice in its history, but fell short on both occasions. The K League 1 season is also in full swing: after 29 matches, Seoul have 40 points and are seventh in the table, just one point away from sixth place. However, their recent results have been disappointing—just one win, one draw, and four defeats in their last six outings. Physically, the team is ready, but their competitive form is clearly lacking.

Match facts and head-to-head

Seoul have lost their last two matches and have only one win in their past six games.

Machida have gone two matches without a win, but were unbeaten since June before that.

Seoul have scored at least once in nine consecutive games, while Machida have found the net in three straight.

The Koreans have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches.

Machida are unbeaten at home since late May.

Seoul have lost three of their last four matches.

The teams have never met before.

Probable line-ups

Machida: Tani, Shoji, Chang Min Kyu, Hayashi, Mochizuki, Dreshovic, Shimoda, Shirasaki, Soma, Erik, O

Seoul: Choi, Lee, Kim Ju Sung, Kim, Si Ki, Paločević, Osmar, Ilyuchenko, Na, Lim Sang Hyub, Hwang

Prediction

This is Machida's AFC Champions League debut, and their motivation will be sky-high. The Japanese side are in decent form, while their opponents are going through a rough patch. My prediction—a home win.