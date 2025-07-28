Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League features a clash between Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv and Cyprus' Pafos. The encounter will take place in Serbia on Wednesday, July 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on this game's goal tally.

Match preview

Maccabi Tel Aviv stands as one of Israel's most decorated clubs, a regular on the European stage. The team boasts extensive international experience and displays a well-drilled structure both in attack and defense.

Last season, Maccabi clinched the Israeli championship, showcasing a high level of play, particularly in possession control and attacking intensity. Over the summer, the squad was bolstered by key signings, including defender Heitor and versatile midfielder Kamara, adding depth ahead of the Champions League campaign.

Tactically, Lazetic's side employs a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on dynamic wing play and short passing combinations. The standout is rising star Turgeman, who netted 20 goals last season.

The new season started with a setback for the Israeli club, losing to Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the domestic Super Cup. Their European campaign also got off to a shaky start — a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Cyprus.

Pafos, for the first time in their history, became Cypriot champions and are making their Champions League debut this summer. Despite their lack of European pedigree, the team impresses with its stability and tactical discipline under Spanish coach Juan Carlos Sarcedo.

The club emphasizes defensive organization and rapid transitions into attack. In recent years, Pafos has arguably been the most consistently improving side in Cyprus, making their success well deserved.

Key figures include former Dinamo Zagreb striker Mislav Oršić and powerful Brazilian forward Jaja, who regularly creates chances single-handedly.

In the first leg against Maccabi, the Cypriots managed to hold their own, earning a 1-1 draw. In the upcoming fixture, their objective will be to keep their qualification hopes alive without opening up too early. The team is prepared to wait for their chances and capitalize on counterattacks, relying on the organization and confidence built over recent seasons.

Match facts

Maccabi have scored in each of their last 14 official matches.

The Israelis are unbeaten at home since February.

Pafos are undefeated in their last seven outings.

The Cypriots have won just one of their last four away matches.

Maccabi average 2 goals per game at home, while Pafos average 1.2 away from home.

Probable lineups

Maccabi Tel Aviv : Gerafi, Revivo, Stojic, Kamara, Asante, Lederman, Sissoko, Peretz, Davida, Patati, Turgeman.

: Gerafi, Revivo, Stojic, Kamara, Asante, Lederman, Sissoko, Peretz, Davida, Patati, Turgeman. Pafos: Neofytos, Correia, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas, Šunjić, Bruno, Tanković, Pepe, Dragomir, Anderson.

H2H

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

The winner of this tie will most likely face Dynamo Kyiv in the next round.

Prediction

A tense, tactically cautious match is expected. Both sides are unlikely to take risks from the outset, and such encounters are often characterized by intense battles and extra caution. With so much at stake, expect the game to open up after the first goal is scored. My tip: back the total goals over 1.5.