On August 23, Sammy Ofer Stadium (Haifa) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Champions League Qualification, in which Maccabi Haifa will compete with Young Boys. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Maccabi Haifa



The club quite often became the best in native Israel. The previous season was especially successful for “the Greens from the Carmel”. They defended the title at the inner arena, which was the third set of gold medals in a row, and managed to break into the group stage of the Champions League, and, being already there, they confidently beat Juventus at the home arena. A new mentor, Messay Dego, who had been “raised” from the youth team, appeared in the summer. There is every reason to be satisfied with his work, at least at the European arena, so far – the participation at the group stage has already been ensured (still, there is a possibility of appearing in the Europa League, if there is a misfire now). It is reasonable to mention that the team had to work hard in the battle against the only truly serious and experienced opponent, Sheriff. The Israelis club lost in Tiraspol and was the first to concede at the home arena. Nevertheless, it all ended, albeit in extra time, with a 4-1 score. Hamrun Spartans was overcome due to the so-called “mandatory programme”, moreover, the Slovan opponent was beaten both on the native field and in Bratislava.

Young Boys



The club was in the shadows for a very long time, winning only one league title after 1960. Still, it was the team, which interrupted the long dominance of Basel in Swiss football at the end of the previous decade. Moreover, it even set its own one. On the other hand, it is reasonable to mention that “the Yellow and Blacks” fell to the 3rd place, with a huge gap behind the new leader, after 3 sets of gold medals in a row, in 2019-2021. To be honest, that seemed to be a one-time retreat. “The Bees” were able to regain their leading role by means of inviting Wicky, a well-known midfielder in the past, to the coaching position. And now, having not begun the new Super League in the best way (both away matches ended only in the draws there), the Swiss club started to fight in the qualification.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs will play against each other for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe more in Maccabi. Still, the guests are not bad either, so, let’s make a safe bet on the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.62).

