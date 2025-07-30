Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo-BelAZ: Can Maccabi Haifa advance to the next round?

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.42 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Maccabi Haifa will face off against Torpedo-BelAZ. The clash is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this fixture.

Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo-BelAZ: Match preview

The first leg saw both teams put on a fairly even display, but it was the Israeli side that looked more dangerous. Maccabi struck late in the first half, only to concede an equalizer early in the second. No further goals were scored, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Maccabi Haifa have yet to kick off their domestic campaign — the Israeli Premier League is set to start only on August 23. Their only official domestic game this season was a Toto Cup qualifier, which Maccabi lost 0-2.

As for Torpedo-BelAZ, the Belarusian Premier League is in full swing, and the team is battling hard on the home front. Torpedo currently sits third in the table with 29 points from 15 matches — two points off second place and ten behind the leaders. In the Conference League qualifiers, Torpedo-BelAZ started from the first round, confidently dispatching Rabotnichki 4-0 on aggregate.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Torpedo-BelAZ are unbeaten in their last nine matches: one draw and eight wins.

Maccabi Haifa have failed to win their last two matches and have just one victory in their last four games.

Torpedo-BelAZ have scored at least once in each of their past nine matches.

This will be only the second meeting between the two clubs in history.

Probable line-ups

Maccabi Haifa: Kayuf, Sundgren, Sirota, Kornud, Šimić, Mohamed, Jaber, Kinda, Pierrot, Saba, Haziza

Torpedo-BelAZ: Malashitsky, Melko, Nechaev, Glushchenkov, Butarevich, Sedko, Klimovich, Premudrov, Selyava, Alfred, Pobudey

Prediction

This match is packed with suspense — both sides have a solid shot at progressing to the next round. My bet: over 2 goals at odds of 1.42.