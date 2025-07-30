RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo-BelAZ: Can Maccabi Haifa advance to the next round?

Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo-BelAZ: Can Maccabi Haifa advance to the next round?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Photo: https://x.com/mhfootballclub
Maccabi Haifa
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa Schedule Maccabi Haifa News Maccabi Haifa Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
31 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Kisvarda, Varkert Sportpalya
Torpedo Zhodino
Torpedo Zhodino Torpedo Zhodino Schedule Torpedo Zhodino News Torpedo Zhodino Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.42
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Maccabi Haifa will face off against Torpedo-BelAZ. The clash is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this fixture.

Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo-BelAZ: Match preview

The first leg saw both teams put on a fairly even display, but it was the Israeli side that looked more dangerous. Maccabi struck late in the first half, only to concede an equalizer early in the second. No further goals were scored, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Maccabi Haifa have yet to kick off their domestic campaign — the Israeli Premier League is set to start only on August 23. Their only official domestic game this season was a Toto Cup qualifier, which Maccabi lost 0-2.

As for Torpedo-BelAZ, the Belarusian Premier League is in full swing, and the team is battling hard on the home front. Torpedo currently sits third in the table with 29 points from 15 matches — two points off second place and ten behind the leaders. In the Conference League qualifiers, Torpedo-BelAZ started from the first round, confidently dispatching Rabotnichki 4-0 on aggregate.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Torpedo-BelAZ are unbeaten in their last nine matches: one draw and eight wins.
  • Maccabi Haifa have failed to win their last two matches and have just one victory in their last four games.
  • Torpedo-BelAZ have scored at least once in each of their past nine matches.
  • This will be only the second meeting between the two clubs in history.

Probable line-ups

  • Maccabi Haifa: Kayuf, Sundgren, Sirota, Kornud, Šimić, Mohamed, Jaber, Kinda, Pierrot, Saba, Haziza
  • Torpedo-BelAZ: Malashitsky, Melko, Nechaev, Glushchenkov, Butarevich, Sedko, Klimovich, Premudrov, Selyava, Alfred, Pobudey

Prediction

This match is packed with suspense — both sides have a solid shot at progressing to the next round. My bet: over 2 goals at odds of 1.42.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.42
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Spaeri vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Spaeri Odds: 1.71 Austria Wien Recommended Mostbet
FC Santa Coloma vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.65 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Melbet
Sabah FK vs CS Petrocub prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Sabah FK Odds: 2.15 CS Petrocub Bet now Mostbet
Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Dila Gori Odds: 1.7 Riga FC Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs Arda Kardzhali prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 HJK Helsinki vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 HJK Odds: 1.79 Arda Kardzhali Bet now Melbet
AEK Larnaca vs NK Celje prediction Europa League 31 july 2025, 12:30 AEK Larnaca vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 AEK Larnaca Odds: 1.97 NK Celje Bet now 1xBet
Nomme JK Kalju vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:45 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Nomme JK Kalju Odds: 1.78 St. Patrick's Athletic Recommended Mostbet
AIK vs Paide Linnameeskond prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 AIK Odds: 1.94 Paide Linnameeskond Bet now Melbet
Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat Armenia prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Universitatea Cluj Odds: 1.57 Ararat Armenia Bet now Mostbet
Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi Odds: 2.92 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Buducnost Podgorica prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.75 Buducnost Podgorica Bet now Melbet
Gyori ETO vs Pyunik prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Gyori ETO Odds: 1.96 Pyunik Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Flora Tallinn 1 - 3 SFK Riga Today, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
1
SFK Riga
3
45’
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
FC FCSB - : - KF Shkendija Today, 13:30 Champions League
FC FCSB
-
KF Shkendija
-
13:30
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Rijeka Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Rijeka
-
13:30
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 07:49 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates fellow driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday Football news Today, 07:42 Guardiola becomes the first coach to surpass two billion euros in transfer spending Football news Today, 07:30 The big return! Sevilla set to pursue James Rodríguez Lifestyle Today, 07:18 "Comfortable and stylish": Arturo Vidal and Sonia Isaza promote his clothing brand Boxing News Today, 07:05 “He doesn't have much time left”: legendary promoter Hearn on the future of Anthony Joshua Football news Today, 06:58 Real Madrid still unwilling to let Ceballos go Football news Today, 06:35 The Pirates have a new captain at the helm! Nkosinathi Sibisi appointed as Orlando Pirates skipper Football news Today, 06:26 Erling Haaland shares first training photos with Manchester City Football news Today, 06:20 Official: Sunderland announce the signing of Xhaka Lifestyle Today, 06:03 Aston Martin congratulated their driver Fernando Alonso on his birthday
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores