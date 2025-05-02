RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Men Australia Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025

Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Macarthur FC Macarthur FC
A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur FC - Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
- : -
Australia, Campbelltown, Campbelltown Stadium
Western Sydney Wanderers FC Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

One of the matches in Round 29 of the Australian Championship will be played this Saturday in Sydney, where local side Macarthur will host WS Wanderers. I’m offering a bet on goals in this encounter with a promising odds value.

Match preview

Macarthur currently sits eighth in the table, and regardless of the outcome of this match, they are set to remain there. The Bulls had a chance to fight for a playoff spot, but a series of recent slip-ups dashed those hopes. Still, this season can be considered a success for the team, especially with the trophy for their national cup victory.

In the previous round, the Bulls hosted a solid Melbourne City side and arguably deserved to win, boasting a better xG (2.01 vs. 0.74). Nevertheless, after conceding twice before halftime, Macarthur couldn’t mount a comeback and fell 1-2. Interestingly, home advantage hasn’t helped the Bulls much either – they have only two wins and six losses in twelve home fixtures.

As for WS Wanderers, the Wanderers have already secured a playoff berth and can approach this clash with Macarthur without pressure. They are six points clear of seventh place, but more intriguingly, second-placed Melbourne City are just two points ahead.

So, the Wanderers still have a shot at snatching second place, but for that, they must beat Macarthur away and hope rivals slip up. In the last round, WS Wanderers played away to Newcastle Jets and clinched a 1-0 victory. All in all, the Wanderers are on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak.

Probable line-ups

  • Macarthur: Kurto – Vujica, Jones, Jurman, Adamson – Brattan, Hollman, Rose – Oliveira, Jakolis, Drew
  • WS Wanderers: Thomas – Clisby, Jeong, Bountig, Pantazopoulos – Milanovic, Priestman, Pelekanos, Kraev – Sapsford, Borrello

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have exchanged wins this season, with Macarthur defeating the Wanderers away
  • The "Total Over 2.5" bet has landed in the last eight matches
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has come through in six consecutive meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers are offering odds of 2.06 for an away win, and it must be said, the Wanderers truly look like the favorites. They’re on a lengthy unbeaten run and, unlike Macarthur, still have plenty of motivation. Our bet for the match: "WS Wanderers to win with (0) handicap" at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Bet now 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Recommended 1xBet
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Bet now Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Recommended 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now 22Bet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Recommended 1xBet
Cagliari vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.59 Udinese Bet now 22Bet
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Manchester City - : - Wolverhampton 02 may 2025, 15:00 English Premier League
Manchester City
-
Wolverhampton
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:25 Luis Fernando Tena Considers Matt Evans for Guatemala’s Senior Team Amid Stellar Form Football news Today, 21:00 Saprissa Ordered to Pay Over $430,000 After Losing Legal Battle at CAS Over Jimmy Marín Transfer Football news Today, 20:35 All to Play for: Cruz Azul and Tigres Set for Decisive Champions Cup Semifinal Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Cerro Porteño Lose Wilder Viera to Suspension Ahead of Superclásico vs. Olimpia Football news Today, 20:10 Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico Football news Today, 19:45 Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Football news Today, 19:20 Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form Football news Today, 18:55 Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores