Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches in Round 29 of the Australian Championship will be played this Saturday in Sydney, where local side Macarthur will host WS Wanderers. I’m offering a bet on goals in this encounter with a promising odds value.

Match preview

Macarthur currently sits eighth in the table, and regardless of the outcome of this match, they are set to remain there. The Bulls had a chance to fight for a playoff spot, but a series of recent slip-ups dashed those hopes. Still, this season can be considered a success for the team, especially with the trophy for their national cup victory.

In the previous round, the Bulls hosted a solid Melbourne City side and arguably deserved to win, boasting a better xG (2.01 vs. 0.74). Nevertheless, after conceding twice before halftime, Macarthur couldn’t mount a comeback and fell 1-2. Interestingly, home advantage hasn’t helped the Bulls much either – they have only two wins and six losses in twelve home fixtures.

As for WS Wanderers, the Wanderers have already secured a playoff berth and can approach this clash with Macarthur without pressure. They are six points clear of seventh place, but more intriguingly, second-placed Melbourne City are just two points ahead.

So, the Wanderers still have a shot at snatching second place, but for that, they must beat Macarthur away and hope rivals slip up. In the last round, WS Wanderers played away to Newcastle Jets and clinched a 1-0 victory. All in all, the Wanderers are on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak.

Probable line-ups

Macarthur : Kurto – Vujica, Jones, Jurman, Adamson – Brattan, Hollman, Rose – Oliveira, Jakolis, Drew

: Kurto – Vujica, Jones, Jurman, Adamson – Brattan, Hollman, Rose – Oliveira, Jakolis, Drew WS Wanderers: Thomas – Clisby, Jeong, Bountig, Pantazopoulos – Milanovic, Priestman, Pelekanos, Kraev – Sapsford, Borrello

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have exchanged wins this season, with Macarthur defeating the Wanderers away

The "Total Over 2.5" bet has landed in the last eight matches

The "Both Teams to Score" bet has come through in six consecutive meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers are offering odds of 2.06 for an away win, and it must be said, the Wanderers truly look like the favorites. They’re on a lengthy unbeaten run and, unlike Macarthur, still have plenty of motivation. Our bet for the match: "WS Wanderers to win with (0) handicap" at odds of 1.65.