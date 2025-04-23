RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Men Australia Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot?

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction Getty Images
Macarthur FC Macarthur FC
A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur FC - Melbourne Victory
-
- : -
Australia, Campbelltown, Campbelltown Stadium
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.68
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In the 28th round of the A-League, Macarthur will host Melbourne Victory. The match is scheduled for Friday, April 25, at 11:35 Central European Time. Here is our preview for this encounter.

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: match facts and head-to-head

  • Macarthur is unbeaten in five consecutive matches: two draws and two wins.
  • Macarthur hasn't won at home in their last three matches: two draws and a loss.
  • Macarthur has conceded at least one goal in nine consecutive matches, while Melbourne Victory has in four.
  • Macarthur scores more than 1.5 goals in 88% of their matches, while Melbourne Victory does so in 83%.
  • Melbourne has won 25% of their matches this season without conceding a goal, whereas Macarthur has only 8%.
  • Macarthur has lost without scoring in only 13% of cases, while Victory in 17%.
  • The previous encounter between these teams ended with a 2-1 victory for Victory. In the last five games between them, each team has two wins and one draw.

Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: match preview

Macarthur continues their fight for a spot in the A-League playoffs, as does Melbourne Victory. However, the visitors are in a slightly more favorable position. Macarthur has 33 points and trails sixth-place Sydney by four points. With only two rounds left in the regular season, and their direct competitor also having two matches remaining, the team must give their all. Macarthur needs to win both matches and hope for a slip-up from Sydney.

Melbourne Victory isn't too far ahead of Macarthur. Currently, the team is in fifth place with 39 points — six more than their opponent. Their advantage over the closest pursuers is only two points, but unlike Adelaide, who sits in seventh place, Melbourne has two remaining matches, not one. A victory in this round would allow Victory to pull ahead by five points and secure a playoff spot. Therefore, neither side intends to concede here.

Probable line-ups

  • Macarthur: Kurto, Adamson, Boli, Uskok, Scott, Vujica, Gallman, Deli, Brattan, Jakolis, Ikonomidis
  • Melbourne Victory: Langerak, Roderick, Jackson, Rowles, Valadon, Machach, Arzani, Badolato, Velupillay, Vergos, Bos

Prediction

As mentioned above, neither side can afford to back down in this game — both need a victory. My bet is on a total match score of over three, as I believe both Macarthur and Melbourne will play attacking football. The odds for this outcome are 1.68.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.68
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Al Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction CAF Champions League 25 apr 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: who will play in the CAF Champions League final? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.89 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
48’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores