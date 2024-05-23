Lyon vs PSG prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 25, we will learn which team will clinch the French Cup for the 2023/24 season. PSG will face Lyon in Lille, with the match set to commence at 21:00 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction and betting tips for this highly anticipated clash.

Lyon

The current season began disastrously for Lyon, with the team languishing in the relegation zone of Ligue 1 for a significant period. However, under the stewardship of new head coach Pierre Sage, their fortunes dramatically improved in the latter half of the season, enabling them to finish in sixth place.

In their last 15 Ligue 1 matches, Lyon suffered only two defeats, recorded one draw, and secured 12 victories—truly remarkable statistics. Lyon heads into the final against PSG on the back of a four-game winning streak.

In the French Cup semi-finals, Lyon convincingly defeated modest Valenciennes 3-0, having previously triumphed over Strasbourg and Lille in penalty shootouts (2-1).

PSG

As expected, PSG continued their dominance in Ligue 1, clinching the French championship once again. However, Luis Enrique's squad is undergoing a period of transition, and this match against Lyon will mark the final appearance for the club's star player, Kylian Mbappe.

Despite extensive squad rotation in recent Ligue 1 fixtures, PSG managed to defeat Metz (2-0) and Nice (2-1). Their primary setback this season occurred in the Champions League, where they were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund, losing 1-0 in both legs of the semi-finals.

In the French Cup, PSG faced challenging opponents. After navigating through two matches against lower league teams, Luis Enrique's side sequentially ousted Brest (4:1), Nice (3:1), and Rennes (1:0).

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

PSG has not won the French Cup since 2021, despite having a total of 14 titles to their name.

Lyon's last of their five French Cup victories was in 2012.

PSG handed Lyon their last defeat this season, triumphing 4-1 on April 21, and also beat them with the same scoreline in the fourth round.

Lyon has only won one of their last seven matches against PSG.

Lyon vs PSG prediction

Despite Lyon's impressive form, PSG remains the clear favorite for this encounter. My prediction is a victory for Luis Enrique's team.