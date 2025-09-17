Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Friday, September 19, Lyon Olympique and Angers will play their fifth-round match. Read on for a detailed preview and predictions for this clash.

Match preview

Lyon kicked off the season with three consecutive victories: an away win over the formidable Lens (1-0), a confident home victory against Metz (3-0), and another home win over Marseille (1-0). Only in the fourth round did Paulo Fonseca's side stumble: they lost away to Rennes (1-3), despite leading until the 79th minute. The match turned after Tyler Morton's red card in the 75th minute, and Rennes capitalized, netting three goals in the final 20 minutes.

After four rounds, Lyon sits fourth in the table with 9 points, 6 goals scored, 3 conceded, and three clean sheets. Their European campaign starts only next week, so the team should be sharp and highly motivated for this encounter.

Angers, despite their underdog status, have lost just once in four matches. Alexandre Dujeux's men were narrowly beaten by PSG away (0-1). Before that, they secured a win over Ligue 1 newcomers Paris FC (1-0), along with two draws: against Rennes (1-1) and Metz (1-1).

“Les Scoïstes” play defensively, rarely controlling possession, but are dangerous on the break, often creating threatening opportunities. After four rounds, Angers are 12th in the table with five points from four fixtures.

Probable line-ups

Lyon: Descamps, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Abner Vinicius, Tessmann, de Carvalho, Merah, Tolisso, Fofana, Karabec



Angers: Koffi, Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Anene, Belkhadem, Belkebla, Raolisoa, Mouton, Cherif, Peter

Match facts and head-to-head

Lyon have won all of the last five meetings, with a combined score of 18-3

Lyon have kept a clean sheet in three of four Ligue 1 matches this season

Angers have conceded at least one goal in three out of four matches this season

Prediction

I see Lyon as clear favorites, needing to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Rennes. Angers are well-organized, but Fonseca should find a way to unlock the “Scoïstes” defense. My prediction: Lyon to win with an Asian handicap (-1) at 1.6 odds.