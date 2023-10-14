RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction
Luxembourg Luxembourg
European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Luxembourg - Slovakia
-
- : -
International, Luxembourg City, Stade de Luxembourg
Slovakia Slovakia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The national teams of Luxembourg and Slovakia will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The match will take place at Stade de Luxembourg on Monday, October 16, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Luxembourg


The team is trying to gradually improve its performance. It seems that the current status is no longer an outsider, but, at the same time, not a middle peasant yet – it will be difficult to somehow change the state of things, but the progress of the Luxembourg team is pretty noticeable. There were already obvious failures in the current cycle (there happened, most notably, 2 devastating defeats made by Portugal). Still, Luc Holtz’s wards can easily consider the March goalless draw in Slovakia and an away 2:0 success in the battle against Bosnia and Herzegovina as their asset.

Now, Luxembourg is behind the Slovaks by 2 points, which means that the following head-to-head confrontation will be more than a key one, if we take into account the struggle for 2nd position in the group and the access to the Euro.

Slovakia


Taking into account 7 matches, the Slovaks have got 13 points and a 2-point advantage over Luxembourg. It is Slovakia which is considered the main candidate for the 2nd position at the European Championships 2024 in Germany.

Portugal has already secured the access to the final part of the European Championship, which means that the fate of the second ticket may be decided in the following match between Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Luxembourg has won its 2 previous home matches.
• The Slovaks failed to score only in 1 out of 6 previous confrontations.
• The opponents have played 6 head-to-head matches, in which Luxembourg managed not to lose only once.

Prediction


The Slovaks look like a slight favourite of the following battle and if they are eager to feel comfortable in the last matches in November, they must win this game. My bet is on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 12:00 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Azerbaijan Odds: 1.77 Austria Recommended MelBet
Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 EURO U-21 Qualification 16 oct 2023, 12:30 Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Ukraine U21 Odds: 1.75 England U21 Bet now MelBet
Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Friendly International 16 oct 2023, 14:30 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Senegal Odds: 3.25 Cameroon Bet now MelBet
Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Greece Odds: 1.91 Netherlands Recommended MelBet
Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Iceland Odds: 1.85 Liechtenstein Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:07 Three more national teams have reached the UEFA Euro 2024 Football news Today, 16:51 Croatia lost in Wales, Poland couldn't overcome Moldova, and are the other results Football news Today, 16:47 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8 Football news Today, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Today, 16:29 The defender from Lecce has attracted interest from top clubs Football news Today, 16:02 Iker Casillas shared his opinion about El Clásico Football news Today, 15:29 In Bayern Munich, they believe that they can sign Florian Wirtz Football news Today, 15:00 Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea Football news Today, 14:38 Tebas talked about how the departures of Messi and Ronaldo have affected La Liga Football news Today, 14:14 Barcelona is interested in Mitoma
Sport Predictions
Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023