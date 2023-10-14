Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The national teams of Luxembourg and Slovakia will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The match will take place at Stade de Luxembourg on Monday, October 16, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Luxembourg



The team is trying to gradually improve its performance. It seems that the current status is no longer an outsider, but, at the same time, not a middle peasant yet – it will be difficult to somehow change the state of things, but the progress of the Luxembourg team is pretty noticeable. There were already obvious failures in the current cycle (there happened, most notably, 2 devastating defeats made by Portugal). Still, Luc Holtz’s wards can easily consider the March goalless draw in Slovakia and an away 2:0 success in the battle against Bosnia and Herzegovina as their asset.

Now, Luxembourg is behind the Slovaks by 2 points, which means that the following head-to-head confrontation will be more than a key one, if we take into account the struggle for 2nd position in the group and the access to the Euro.

Slovakia



Taking into account 7 matches, the Slovaks have got 13 points and a 2-point advantage over Luxembourg. It is Slovakia which is considered the main candidate for the 2nd position at the European Championships 2024 in Germany.

Portugal has already secured the access to the final part of the European Championship, which means that the fate of the second ticket may be decided in the following match between Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Luxembourg has won its 2 previous home matches.

• The Slovaks failed to score only in 1 out of 6 previous confrontations.

• The opponents have played 6 head-to-head matches, in which Luxembourg managed not to lose only once.

Prediction



The Slovaks look like a slight favourite of the following battle and if they are eager to feel comfortable in the last matches in November, they must win this game. My bet is on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

