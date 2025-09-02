Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the 2026 World Cup qualifier, Luxembourg will host Northern Ireland on September 4, 2025.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Luxembourg have been steadily improving: in the last two years, they've picked up several wins against teams ranked in FIFA's top 50.

The last time Luxembourg beat Northern Ireland was in 2013, with a 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-head record from the last 5 meetings: Luxembourg — 1 win, 1 draw, Northern Ireland — 3 wins.

Each side has managed just one win in their last five matches.

Both teams are considered underdogs in their group.

Match preview:

Luxembourg continue to show progress in recent years, having built a more organized style of play and managed to challenge even more illustrious opponents. The team relies on a compact defense and quick counterattacks, a strategy that often pays off on home turf.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, focus on disciplined defending and set pieces. However, they've struggled to convert chances in recent outings — a factor that could prove decisive.

Expect a fiercely contested match, as both teams see this as a crucial opportunity to pick up points and boost their World Cup qualification hopes.

Probable lineups:

Luxembourg: Cardoso, Djogovic, Jans, Korac, Karlsson, Bonert, de Souza, Barreiro, Sinani, Rodrigues, Dardari.

Northern Ireland: Sharles, Sean, Ballard, Hume, Bradley, Charles, Saville, Devenny, Smith, Price.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland prediction:

Both sides have shown inconsistency at the back: Luxembourg regularly concede against mid-tier opponents, while Northern Ireland's away form is hardly reliable. However, the hosts have noticeably improved their attack in recent matches and should be able to find the net at least once. Prediction — both teams to score (odds 2.2).