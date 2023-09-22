RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023
Luton Luton
Premier League England 23 sep 2023, 10:00 Luton - Wolverhampton
-
- : -
England, Luton, Kenilworth Road
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Luton wont lose
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the sixth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Luton and Wolverhampton. The home team played only four matches, but did not score a single point. I wonder if they can turn things around in the next match.

"Luton"

Last season, Luton won the Championship play-offs and gained the opportunity to play in the Premier League. As the start of the tournament shows, the team was unprepared for matches at this level.

In their first four matches they did not score a single point and scored only two goals, which is the worst record of any team.

It is worth recognizing that Wolverhampton are perhaps the weakest opponent for Luton of all their previous opponents. Thus, the home team can try to cling to the first point in the elite of English football.

"Wolverhampton"

The guests look a little more successful at the start of the new season, although they scored only three points in five matches, defeating one of the championship outsiders, Everton.

By the way, the Wolves also faced a rather difficult calendar, since all their opponents, except Crystal Palace, were among the favorites of the tournament.

At the same time, the level of play of Wolverhampton shows that for now they only have enough potential to remain in the Premier League.

Match forecast and statistics

Luton haven't won any of their last four matches, while Wolves have lost five of their last six matches.

Bookmakers believe in the victory of the guests, but by comparing the results of their opponents, you can understand that the difference between them is not so great. Therefore, we will bet that Luton will not lose at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Luton wont lose
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Salernitana Odds: 1.58 Frosinone Recommended MelBet
Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Superliga Denmark Today, 13:00 Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Lyngby Odds: 1.83 Vejle Boldklub Bet now 1xBet
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Al-Nassr Odds: 1.57 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now MelBet
Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.616 Darmstadt Recommended MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.71 Genoa Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:31 Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final Football news Today, 09:52 Bellingham missed training ahead of the match against Atletico Football news Today, 08:30 Sheffield United announce the death of a 27-year-old footballer Football news Today, 08:00 Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain Football news Today, 07:00 Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat Football news Today, 06:41 Messi reveals where his Ballons d'Or are kept Football news Today, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach Football news Today, 04:54 Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah Football news Today, 04:30 Harry Kane names two Bayern players who surprised him Football news Today, 04:00 Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023