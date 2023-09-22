Prediction on game Luton wont lose Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the sixth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Luton and Wolverhampton. The home team played only four matches, but did not score a single point. I wonder if they can turn things around in the next match.

"Luton"

Last season, Luton won the Championship play-offs and gained the opportunity to play in the Premier League. As the start of the tournament shows, the team was unprepared for matches at this level.

In their first four matches they did not score a single point and scored only two goals, which is the worst record of any team.

It is worth recognizing that Wolverhampton are perhaps the weakest opponent for Luton of all their previous opponents. Thus, the home team can try to cling to the first point in the elite of English football.

"Wolverhampton"

The guests look a little more successful at the start of the new season, although they scored only three points in five matches, defeating one of the championship outsiders, Everton.

By the way, the Wolves also faced a rather difficult calendar, since all their opponents, except Crystal Palace, were among the favorites of the tournament.

At the same time, the level of play of Wolverhampton shows that for now they only have enough potential to remain in the Premier League.

Match forecast and statistics

Luton haven't won any of their last four matches, while Wolves have lost five of their last six matches.

Bookmakers believe in the victory of the guests, but by comparing the results of their opponents, you can understand that the difference between them is not so great. Therefore, we will bet that Luton will not lose at odds of 1.65.