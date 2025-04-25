Luton vs Coventry: Can Luton stay in the Championship playoff zone?

Prediction on game Coventry wont lose Odds: 1.5 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the 45th round of the Championship, Luton will host Coventry on their home turf on Saturday, April 26, at 13:30 Central European Time. We recommend placing a bet on one of the teams.

Luton vs Coventry: match facts and head-to-head

Luton has won their last two matches. In the last nine games, the team has suffered only one defeat.

Coventry has won five of their last ten matches, lost four, and drawn one.

Coventry is currently on a four-game away streak without a win: three losses and one draw.

Among the top 10 clubs, Coventry has the weakest defense — 57 goals conceded.

However, Coventry's attack is the fourth best in the Championship: 62 goals scored.

Coventry scores 1.5 goals or more in 83% of their matches this season, Luton in 67%.

Luton loses without scoring in 29% of their matches, Coventry in 17%.

In the first round, Coventry defeated Luton 3-2. However, in the last five head-to-head meetings, Luton has won twice, with two draws.

Luton vs Coventry: match preview

Luton played in the Premier League last season, but now the team is at the bottom of the Championship table. Against this backdrop, their fall looks even more painful. They currently occupy 22nd place — the relegation zone. After 44 rounds, the team has 46 points and trails Derby on goal difference. With only two rounds left in the championship, they desperately need to win to retain their league status.

Coventry was also at the bottom of the table and decided to change the head coach. Frank Lampard took over the team, managed to improve the game, and lifted the squad upwards. They are currently in sixth place in the Championship table with 66 points after 42 rounds. The gap from the seventh position is three points with two rounds to go. If the team wins and their rivals drop points, Coventry can secure a playoff spot in this round. However, it's better not to rely on others and secure points themselves.

Probable lineups

Luton: Kaminski; Makosso, McGuinness, Mengi, Bell; Jones, Fanne, Walsh, Asgard; Alli, Morris

Coventry: Collins; van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Kitching, Dasilva; Schiff, Grimes, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright; Simms

Prediction

Luton is in a very difficult position and must win, but Coventry also has strong motivation for victory. I believe Coventry will secure important points, and I bet they won't lose with odds of 1.5.