Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Luton will host Burnley on Wednesday in the rescheduled match of the 2nd round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place on October 3 at Kenilworth Road and will start at 20:30 CET.

Luton



Luton is a fairly modest English club. The team had left the top division just before the creation of the Premier League. And it won its only trophy shortly before that. It was the English League Cup in the season of 1987/1988. The club wandered around the lower leagues in the Foggy Albion since the early 90s of the previous century.

The progress was made with the arrival of Nathan Jones on the coaching position. Being under his leadership, the club began a rapid ascent to the top of England’s fifth division.

Speaking about the previous season, Luton managed to reach the Premier League through the play-offs. Looking at the team’s performance, one might think that it won’t be there for long. It is very difficult for the team to get points and the first victory was taken only a week ago.

Burnley



Burnley is also new to the elite division. Speaking about the last but one year, the team left the Premier League, but Vincent Kompany was able to immediately bring “the Burgundies” back. The team confidently won the previous Championship with 101 points.

Almost everyone predicted a bright future for the Belgian coach and his team in the Premier League, but Burnley has been disappointing so far. The club has not won this season yet and, together with Sheffield United, confidently takes the last position of the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Luton has not won the Premier League home matches yet.

Burnley is winning exclusively in the current League Cup.

The teams played against each other 12 times. The score is 5-4 in favour of Burnley, and 3 more confrontations ended in the draws. The following battle is their first meeting in the Premier League.

Prediction



Bookmakers regard the teams’ chances for the victory to be equal. I think Kompany’s players have a better chance of success than the hosts. My bet is the win of Burnley with “a 0 goal handicap”.

