RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Luton vs Burnley prediction
Luton Luton
Premier League England 03 oct 2023, 14:30 Luton - Burnley
-
- : -
England, Luton, Kenilworth Road
Burnley Burnley
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Luton will host Burnley on Wednesday in the rescheduled match of the 2nd round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place on October 3 at Kenilworth Road and will start at 20:30 CET.

Luton


Luton is a fairly modest English club. The team had left the top division just before the creation of the Premier League. And it won its only trophy shortly before that. It was the English League Cup in the season of 1987/1988. The club wandered around the lower leagues in the Foggy Albion since the early 90s of the previous century.

The progress was made with the arrival of Nathan Jones on the coaching position. Being under his leadership, the club began a rapid ascent to the top of England’s fifth division.

Speaking about the previous season, Luton managed to reach the Premier League through the play-offs. Looking at the team’s performance, one might think that it won’t be there for long. It is very difficult for the team to get points and the first victory was taken only a week ago.

Burnley


Burnley is also new to the elite division. Speaking about the last but one year, the team left the Premier League, but Vincent Kompany was able to immediately bring “the Burgundies” back. The team confidently won the previous Championship with 101 points.

Almost everyone predicted a bright future for the Belgian coach and his team in the Premier League, but Burnley has been disappointing so far. The club has not won this season yet and, together with Sheffield United, confidently takes the last position of the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Luton has not won the Premier League home matches yet.

Burnley is winning exclusively in the current League Cup.

The teams played against each other 12 times. The score is 5-4 in favour of Burnley, and 3 more confrontations ended in the draws. The following battle is their first meeting in the Premier League.

Prediction


Bookmakers regard the teams’ chances for the victory to be equal. I think Kompany’s players have a better chance of success than the hosts. My bet is the win of Burnley with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 12:45 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Union Berlin Odds: 1.95 Braga Recommended 1xBet
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 12:45 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Salzburg Odds: 3.4 Real Sociedad Bet now 1xBet
Napoli vs Real prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.5 Real Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Galatasaray Recommended 1xBet
Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.57 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:05 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 17:00 Las Palmas secured a last-second victory over Celta Vigo Football news Today, 16:56 Chelsea comfortably defeated Fulham Football news Today, 16:38 Arsenal's Thomas Partey has returned to training Football news Today, 16:09 The leader of Lazio has extended his contract with the Roman club Football news Today, 16:07 HIGHLIGHTS. Al-Nassr, with a goal from Ronaldo, emerged victorious in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 15:47 Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:36 Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami Football news Today, 15:32 The former president of Manchester City and English football legend has passed away at the age of 79
Sport Predictions
Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023