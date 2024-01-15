RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Lukko vs Servette and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Lukko vs Servette and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Lukko vs Servette prediction
Lukko Lukko
Champions League Today, 11:30 Lukko - Servette
Rauma, Aiyangsuo Arena
Servette Servette
Prediction on game Total under 5,5
Odds: 1.57
The Champions Hockey League does not boast a substantial legion of enthusiasts, although this tournament can be considered for wagering. We present our forecast for the match between Lukko and Servette: who will advance to the final?

Lukko

The current season is unfolding favorably for Lukko in the Champions League, as the team stands on the precipice of the final. In the group stage, the team secured the third position, and in the playoffs, they overcame TVC Innsbruck with a 2-2, 2-1 outcome, and Pardubice with a 6-4, 2-3 result. Despite the success in the Champions League, the team's performances on the domestic arena are less impressive, currently holding the eighth position with a one-point deficit from the top six.

Servette

The Swiss collective achieved 4 victories in 6 group stage matches, securing a playoff spot from the seventh position. The knockout matches were challenging, facing Munich initially, succumbing with a 2-3 defeat away, but rallying with a resilient 3-1 triumph at home. In the quarterfinal stage, they managed to overcome the Swedish side Växjö, winning 5-1 at home and losing 2-3 away. Servette currently holds the sixth position in the Swiss championship, trailing the top six by two points.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents clashed twice this season: first in the group stage, where Lukko secured a 3-2 home victory, and recently in the semifinal in Switzerland, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Match Prediction Lukko – Servette

As the Champions Hockey League follows a football-like principle, requiring a greater aggregate score than the opponent over two games, unlike the customary 3-4 victories in other sports of this nature, we anticipate a closely contested encounter. Given the near parity between the teams and Lukko's home advantage, the Finnish club is granted a marginal edge. Expecting a cautious brand of hockey from both sides, we consider a prudent wager on the total goals being less than 5.5, with the emphasis on achieving a favorable outcome.

Prediction on game Total under 5,5
Odds: 1.57
