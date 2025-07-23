RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lugano vs CFR Cluj: intense battle for a place in the next round of UEFA Europa League qualifying

FC Lugano vs CFR Cluj prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCLugano1908
FC Lugano
24 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Lugano, Stadio Cornaredo
CFR Cluj
CFR Cluj CFR Cluj Schedule CFR Cluj Transfers
In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Lugano will face CFR Cluj. The match will take place on Thursday, July 24, at 20:30 Central European Time. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Lugano vs CFR Cluj: match preview

Last season in the Swiss championship, Lugano finished fourth in the league table. The team has yet to start the new official season, and the clash against CFR Cluj will be their first competitive match. Lugano played three friendlies: two wins and one defeat. Last season, they competed in the Europa Conference League, reaching the playoffs but bowing out in the round of 16 with an aggregate score of 5–6. Now, Lugano kicks off in the Europa League qualifiers and will begin their Swiss Super League campaign this weekend.

CFR Cluj began their pre-season preparations much earlier. Already in June, the team played a series of friendlies, recording three victories and one draw. In early July, the club contested the Romanian Super Cup against FCSB, narrowly losing 1–2. Just days later, they played two matches in the first qualifying round of the Europa League against Paksi and cruised through with a confident 3–0 aggregate win. Moreover, Cluj has already started their domestic campaign, notching a win in the opening round and a draw in the second.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lugano has lost just one of their last five matches, as has CFR Cluj.
  • Lugano has scored at least once in their last eight matches, while CFR Cluj has done so in three.
  • CFR Cluj are winless in their last four away games: three draws and one loss.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Lugano: Saipi; Valenzuela, Haidari, Mai, Papadopoulos; Zanotti, Dos Santos, Kendouci, Grgic; Aliseda, Kucias
  • CFR Cluj: Hindrich; Bolgado, Camora, Abeid, Rocha; Djokovic, Paun, Fica, Nkololo; Postolachi, Camara

Prediction

Lugano will play at home, but CFR Cluj clearly have the edge in match fitness, having started their season earlier. The teams are fairly evenly matched, and this promises to be an intriguing contest. My pick is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92.

