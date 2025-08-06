RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Lugano vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Lugano vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Lugano vs NK Celje prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
07 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Thun, Arena Thun
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
One of the matches of the third qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun, where Swiss side Lugano will host Slovenian outfit Celje. I’m tipping a bet on the total goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Swiss club has endured a disastrous start to the new season: two defeats in the opening rounds of the Super League and just a single goal scored. In their last outing, Lugano suffered a comprehensive 0-4 defeat to Sion, conceding three times before halftime. The team also failed to progress in the Europa League qualifiers, falling to CFR Cluj over two legs (0-1 on aggregate).

It’s clear the squad is in both a playing and psychological slump, with the defence looking particularly vulnerable. Especially worrying is the recent home record, with six goals conceded over two matches. Still, there’s attacking potential, especially from Bislimi and Behrens, which could be decisive in an open contest.

Celje, on the other hand, have been showing confident football both domestically and on the European stage. The team has won all three of its opening matches in the Slovenian league, including a 5-0 thrashing away at Ljubljana. Even in European competition, Darko Milanič’s side left a good impression despite being knocked out by AEK Larnaca (2-3 on aggregate).

The team attacks with purpose, as evidenced by 11 goals scored in their last four away games. There are clear leaders in the squad: Sturm, Kovačević, and Kvesić, all of whom are in top form. All this makes Celje a very dangerous opponent, even away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Lugano: Saipi, Bro, Mai, El Wafi, Kelvin, Grgić, Doumbia, Cimignani, Bottani, Bislimi, Behrens
  • Celje: Leban, Nieto, Karničnik, Vuklišević, Tutyškinas, Kvesić, Zabukovnik, Kotnik, Iosifov, Sturm, Kovačević

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Three of Lugano’s last four matches in European competition ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • In each of Celje’s last three Conference League matches, the over 2.5 goals bet has come in.
  • In their two head-to-head meetings in spring 2025, the teams combined for a total of 10 goals.

Prediction

Lugano look shaky at the back and are far from their best, while Celje come into this fixture in excellent form and with high scoring numbers. Both teams are capable of finding the net, but more importantly, they both favour open, attacking football. Given the form of both sides, the logical choice is to back over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
