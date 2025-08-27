RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League?

Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ludogorets Razgrad vs KF Shkendija prediction Photo: https://x.com/Ludogorets1945
Ludogorets Razgrad
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad Schedule Ludogorets Razgrad News Ludogorets Razgrad Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
28 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Razgrad, Huvepharma Arena
KF Shkendija
KF Shkendija KF Shkendija Schedule KF Shkendija News KF Shkendija Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Ludogorets Razgrad Total over 2
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification play-off round, Ludogorets will host Shkëndija on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, August 28, with kickoff at 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Match preview

In the first leg, Ludogorets took the lead in the 17th minute but failed to build on their advantage. Shkëndija equalized before halftime and grabbed a second goal in the 60th minute. Ludogorets couldn’t recover and fell 1-2, a surprising result given the Bulgarian side were the bookmakers' favorites.

Now, Ludogorets will look for revenge and a place in the UEFA Europa League group stage. The team started their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers, reaching the third round before falling 0-3 to Ferencváros. Now, they must give everything to pull off a comeback. Domestically, Ludogorets have started strong: four wins and one draw, tallying 13 points and topping the league table with a goal difference of 11:1.

Shkëndija have also kicked off their North Macedonian league campaign with two wins and one draw. Their Champions League qualification journey began in the first round, edging past New Saints 2-1, then defeating FCSB 3-1, before suffering a heavy aggregate loss to Qarabağ (1-6). Now, the team has a golden opportunity to reach the UEFA Europa League.

Match facts and H2H

  • Shkëndija won the first leg against Ludogorets 2-1.
  • Ludogorets are winless in three straight matches, with just one loss in their last five.
  • Shkëndija are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have only one defeat in their last five as well.
  • Ludogorets are unbeaten at home in their last six matches.
  • This will be only the second head-to-head meeting in these clubs’ history.

Probable lineups

  • Ludogorets: Padt; Syin, Almeida, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov; Pedrinho, Duarte, Chochev; Marcus, Bill, Caio.
  • Shkëndija: Gaye; Trumci, Fetai, Cake, Webster; Ramadani, Alhassan; Krasniqi, Zeynulai, Tamba; Ibraimi.

Prediction

Ludogorets have no choice but to go on the attack and overturn a one-goal deficit. Expect the hosts to push forward aggressively. It’s clear Shkëndija will do everything possible to protect their lead, but I believe Ludogorets will advance. My bet: Ludogorets individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game Ludogorets Razgrad Total over 2
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ukraine vs Cameroon prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship Today, 08:30 Ukraine vs Cameroon. Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.85 Cameroon Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction US Open Today, 11:00 Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.72 Janice Tjen Bet now Melbet
Novak Djokovic vs Zakary Shvaida prediction US Open Today, 11:30 Novak Djokovic vs Zakary Shvaida prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 2.05 Zakary Shvaida Bet now 1xBet
Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction US Open Today, 13:30 Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Lloyd Harris Odds: 1.71 Taylor Fritz Recommended Mostbet
Fulham vs Bristol City prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025 Fulham Odds: 1.48 Bristol City Bet now Mostbet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Can Wehen pull off a sensational upset? Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Oxford vs Brighton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Oxford United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 27, 2025 Oxford Odds: 1.66 Brighton Recommended Mostbet
Club Brugge vs Rangers prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Brugge vs Rangers: Do Rangers have a chance at a comeback? Club Brugge Odds: 1.55 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Inter Miami vs Orlando City: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 Orlando City Bet now Melbet
Sigma Olomouc vs Malmoe FF prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 12:30 Sigma Olomouc vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 August 2025 Sigma Olomouc Odds: 1.53 Malmoe FF Recommended Melbet
Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025 Samsunspor Odds: 1.64 Panathinaikos Bet now 1xBet
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Rijeka prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 13:30 PAOK vs Rijeka: Can Rijeka hold on to their narrow lead? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.6 Rijeka Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores