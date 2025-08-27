Prediction on game Ludogorets Razgrad Total over 2 Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification play-off round, Ludogorets will host Shkëndija on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, August 28, with kickoff at 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Match preview

In the first leg, Ludogorets took the lead in the 17th minute but failed to build on their advantage. Shkëndija equalized before halftime and grabbed a second goal in the 60th minute. Ludogorets couldn’t recover and fell 1-2, a surprising result given the Bulgarian side were the bookmakers' favorites.

Now, Ludogorets will look for revenge and a place in the UEFA Europa League group stage. The team started their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers, reaching the third round before falling 0-3 to Ferencváros. Now, they must give everything to pull off a comeback. Domestically, Ludogorets have started strong: four wins and one draw, tallying 13 points and topping the league table with a goal difference of 11:1.

Shkëndija have also kicked off their North Macedonian league campaign with two wins and one draw. Their Champions League qualification journey began in the first round, edging past New Saints 2-1, then defeating FCSB 3-1, before suffering a heavy aggregate loss to Qarabağ (1-6). Now, the team has a golden opportunity to reach the UEFA Europa League.

Match facts and H2H

Shkëndija won the first leg against Ludogorets 2-1.

Ludogorets are winless in three straight matches, with just one loss in their last five.

Shkëndija are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have only one defeat in their last five as well.

Ludogorets are unbeaten at home in their last six matches.

This will be only the second head-to-head meeting in these clubs’ history.

Probable lineups

Ludogorets: Padt; Syin, Almeida, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov; Pedrinho, Duarte, Chochev; Marcus, Bill, Caio.

Shkëndija: Gaye; Trumci, Fetai, Cake, Webster; Ramadani, Alhassan; Krasniqi, Zeynulai, Tamba; Ibraimi.

Prediction

Ludogorets have no choice but to go on the attack and overturn a one-goal deficit. Expect the hosts to push forward aggressively. It’s clear Shkëndija will do everything possible to protect their lead, but I believe Ludogorets will advance. My bet: Ludogorets individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.85.