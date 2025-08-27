Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League?
In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification play-off round, Ludogorets will host Shkëndija on their home turf. The match is set for Thursday, August 28, with kickoff at 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.
Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Match preview
In the first leg, Ludogorets took the lead in the 17th minute but failed to build on their advantage. Shkëndija equalized before halftime and grabbed a second goal in the 60th minute. Ludogorets couldn’t recover and fell 1-2, a surprising result given the Bulgarian side were the bookmakers' favorites.
Now, Ludogorets will look for revenge and a place in the UEFA Europa League group stage. The team started their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers, reaching the third round before falling 0-3 to Ferencváros. Now, they must give everything to pull off a comeback. Domestically, Ludogorets have started strong: four wins and one draw, tallying 13 points and topping the league table with a goal difference of 11:1.
Shkëndija have also kicked off their North Macedonian league campaign with two wins and one draw. Their Champions League qualification journey began in the first round, edging past New Saints 2-1, then defeating FCSB 3-1, before suffering a heavy aggregate loss to Qarabağ (1-6). Now, the team has a golden opportunity to reach the UEFA Europa League.
Match facts and H2H
- Shkëndija won the first leg against Ludogorets 2-1.
- Ludogorets are winless in three straight matches, with just one loss in their last five.
- Shkëndija are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have only one defeat in their last five as well.
- Ludogorets are unbeaten at home in their last six matches.
- This will be only the second head-to-head meeting in these clubs’ history.
Probable lineups
- Ludogorets: Padt; Syin, Almeida, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov; Pedrinho, Duarte, Chochev; Marcus, Bill, Caio.
- Shkëndija: Gaye; Trumci, Fetai, Cake, Webster; Ramadani, Alhassan; Krasniqi, Zeynulai, Tamba; Ibraimi.
Prediction
Ludogorets have no choice but to go on the attack and overturn a one-goal deficit. Expect the hosts to push forward aggressively. It’s clear Shkëndija will do everything possible to protect their lead, but I believe Ludogorets will advance. My bet: Ludogorets individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.85.