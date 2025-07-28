RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Ludogorets vs Rijeka: Who will advance to the next qualifying round?

Ludogorets vs Rijeka: Who will advance to the next qualifying round?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ludogorets Razgrad vs Rijeka prediction Getty Images
30 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Razgrad, Huvepharma Arena
On Wednesday, July 30, Bulgarian side Ludogorets will host Croatian outfit Rijeka in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. Kick-off is set for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Ludogorets vs Rijeka: Match preview

The first encounter between these two teams was, as expected, very close and tense. Both sides played cautiously, searching for an opportunity, but neither managed to find the net. A goalless draw has left all the intrigue for the return leg in Bulgaria.

Prior to this fixture, Ludogorets played a domestic league match and claimed a confident 2-0 victory. The Bulgarian league has just kicked off, and Ludogorets have started strong with two consecutive wins. They also came through the first qualifying round, overcoming Dinamo Minsk with an aggregate score of 3-2.

Rijeka skipped the opening qualifying round and have yet to begin their Croatian league campaign. So far, their only official match this season has been against Ludogorets, with the rest being friendlies. The Croatians played five warm-up games: three wins and two defeats. Just a few days ago, Rijeka recorded another friendly victory, 2-0. Their domestic season gets underway this weekend, on August 3.

For the record, the winner of this tie will face either Noah or Ferencváros in the next round.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • The first leg ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.
  • Ludogorets are unbeaten in five straight matches, Rijeka in two.
  • Ludogorets have won their last two home games.
  • This will be the third meeting between these sides. The first came in 2015, with Ludogorets winning 2-1.

Prediction

We’re in for another tough and tense battle. It’s clear both teams will be extremely cautious, minimizing any unnecessary risks. I’m backing under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.7.

