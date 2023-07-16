Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.85 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 19, Huvepharma Arena (Razgrad) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Ludogorets will compete with Ballkani. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Ludogorets



The team will formally celebrate its 80th anniversary in a year. Still, by and large, the current project came to the top level of the Bulgarian football “swamp” after it had been acquired by a local oligarch, Kiril Domuschiev. It took the 12th league title in a row in the spring. It is clear that the season for “the Eagles” has been estimated by what they managed to show at the international arena for a long time. Furthermore, it is reasonable to mention that it has not been possible to break into the main round of the Champions League since 2016. Then there were departures in the qualification and the so-called “transition” to a lower level, to the Europa League. It was like that in the previous season: the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb, but it took the 3rd place in the quartet in the autumn. As a result, the Bulgarian grandee played against Anderlecht in the play-offs of the Conference League in 2023, and it lost to the opponent on penalties.

Ballkani



The club has been able to peak only in recent years. “The Gabriels” took the first trophy in its history – that was the Kosovar Cup. Speaking about 2022, it was possible to finish in the 1st place in the national Superliga for the first time. The leadership was also kept in the next draw. Those achievements helped launch on the international stage last summer. The Champions League was lost in the confrontation with the very first opponent, Žalgiris – the team conceded the decisive away goal in extra time. Still, as for the Conference League, it was possible to go through 3 rounds of the qualification (there happened the battles against La Fiorita, Klaksvik and Shkupi), which resulted in the participation at the group stage. Being already there, the Kosovar team finished only in the 4th position, but, at the same time, it defeated Sivasspor and achieved a draw in the match with CFR Cluj. And the outsider shocked the favourite from Razgrad last week by scoring before the break and after the start of the second half.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Ballkani will start in the European competition only for the second time. So, it naturally “crossed paths” with the Bulgarian giant for the first time.

Predictions



