Europa League 17 aug 2023, 14:00 Ludogorets Razgrad - FC Astana
International, Razgrad, Huvepharma Arena
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On August 17, Huvepharma Arena (Razgrad) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Ludogorets will compete with Astana. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Ludogorets


The club continues to simply unconditionally dominate in Bulgarian football. Speaking about the previous season, one more championship title was issued. To tell the truth, this time the distance from CSKA Sofia was minimal. It goes without saying that the team was eager to finally prove itself again in the Champions League in Razgrad, making it to the group stage. Still, the start of qualifying turned into a 0-2 score in the battle against Ballkani. However, having gathered all the power in the struggle with the Kosovar rival, the team made a 4-1 defeat. As for Olimpia, there was no luck: both the home and away matches brought the same 1-1 draw, but it, first, conceded due to the kick of Elšnik (for the third time in 2 matches), after which the team failed to score from the penalty in the extra time. On August 8, the club, having opened the score in Kazakhstan, finally lost, but minimally – 1-2.

Astana


The team was able to regain the championship title after a 2-year pause in the previous year. Still, it seems that “the Citizens” could not return to their top level. Even taking into account the competition in native Kazakhstan, the chances of Ordabasy for a new set of gold medals are at least not lower. And the return to the Champions League was far from being perfect. As for the confrontation with the neighbour, Dinamo (Tbilisi), it turned out to be a little, but stronger: there happened a 2-1 success in Georgia after a home 1-1 draw. Then, there was a team with the same name, but much more status, from Zagreb. As a result, the Kazakh club got 4 unanswered goals in Croatia and 2 more at the home arena. Then, the team, having conceded from the Bulgarian opponent first, was able to take a strong-willed 2-1 victory in the Europa League. Thus, it can play with a simple goal in Razgrad – not to concede.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents are the flagships of modern football in their countries and have had a stable start in the European competitions. It is even strange that they played against each other for the first time this August.

Predictions


Bookmakers are confident in an easy victory for the hosts, but they have already disappointed a lot. And the guests will be “closed” as much as possible. As a result, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.98).

Robert Sykes
