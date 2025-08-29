RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips – August 29, 2025

Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips – August 29, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Photo: https://www.marca.com/ Author - Brian Hirschfeld
Luciano Darderi Luciano Darderi
US Open Today, 11:30
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz
Prediction on game W2(-8,5)
Odds: 1.85
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 29, in the third round of the US Open, Luciano Darderi and Carlos Alcaraz will go head to head. Find our detailed and reasoned prediction for this match right here on our platform.

Luciano Darderi

This season has been quite successful for the Italian, as he has claimed three ATP titles, all on clay courts. Since the start of the year, Darderi has climbed ten spots in the rankings and now sits at No. 34 in the world.

The main concern for the Italian is that his best performances have come on clay, while his results on hard courts have been far less impressive. In the opening round, Darderi demolished Australian Hijikata 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. In the second round, he overcame American Spizzirri 6-0, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz

The world number two is having a phenomenal season, with six titles to his name already, including a Grand Slam at Roland Garros. Alcaraz comes into the US Open in red-hot form, fresh off a title run in Cincinnati.

In the opening round of this major, Carlitos dispatched the tricky American Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, before breezing past Italian Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Alcaraz is sporting a new look with a fresh short haircut, joking that it’s his brother’s fault for mishandling the clippers—but it certainly hasn’t affected his game. At just 22, Alcaraz already owns five Grand Slam titles, including a previous US Open triumph in 2022.

Match facts

  • Alcaraz has won 23 of his 27 matches on hard courts this season.

  • Darderi has managed just 4 wins in 11 hard-court matches this year.

  • The odds for the match are: Darderi win – 21.0, Alcaraz win – 1.01.

Prediction

Bookmakers give the Italian almost no chance here, and with good reason—Darderi simply isn’t in the same league, while Alcaraz looks ruthless right now. The two have never faced each other before. I expect the Spaniard to take control from the very first rallies, regardless of who serves, and I’m backing him to cover the -8.5 games handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-8,5)
Odds: 1.85
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction US Open Today, 11:00 Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - August 29, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.65 Emma Raducanu Recommended 1xBet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended Melbet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Bet now Melbet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.9 Everton Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores