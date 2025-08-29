Prediction on game W2(-8,5) Odds: 1.85 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 29, in the third round of the US Open, Luciano Darderi and Carlos Alcaraz will go head to head. Find our detailed and reasoned prediction for this match right here on our platform.

Luciano Darderi

This season has been quite successful for the Italian, as he has claimed three ATP titles, all on clay courts. Since the start of the year, Darderi has climbed ten spots in the rankings and now sits at No. 34 in the world.

The main concern for the Italian is that his best performances have come on clay, while his results on hard courts have been far less impressive. In the opening round, Darderi demolished Australian Hijikata 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. In the second round, he overcame American Spizzirri 6-0, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz

The world number two is having a phenomenal season, with six titles to his name already, including a Grand Slam at Roland Garros. Alcaraz comes into the US Open in red-hot form, fresh off a title run in Cincinnati.

In the opening round of this major, Carlitos dispatched the tricky American Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, before breezing past Italian Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Alcaraz is sporting a new look with a fresh short haircut, joking that it’s his brother’s fault for mishandling the clippers—but it certainly hasn’t affected his game. At just 22, Alcaraz already owns five Grand Slam titles, including a previous US Open triumph in 2022.

Match facts

Alcaraz has won 23 of his 27 matches on hard courts this season.

Darderi has managed just 4 wins in 11 hard-court matches this year.

The odds for the match are: Darderi win – 21.0, Alcaraz win – 1.01.

Prediction

Bookmakers give the Italian almost no chance here, and with good reason—Darderi simply isn’t in the same league, while Alcaraz looks ruthless right now. The two have never faced each other before. I expect the Spaniard to take control from the very first rallies, regardless of who serves, and I’m backing him to cover the -8.5 games handicap.