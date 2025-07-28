Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the standout friendlies of the 2025 preseason will take place on Wednesday at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky (USA), where the local side Louisville City hosts Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with an enticing odds line.

Match preview

Louisville City continues to show impressive consistency in the USL Championship, coming into this clash in excellent form—unbeaten in their last five matches. Striker Phillip Goodrum has been especially bright this season, netting 8 goals in 16 appearances, and he’ll once again be a key attacking threat. Despite facing Bundesliga opposition, the hosts won’t be content to sit back, especially with their home crowd behind them.

The 3-4-3 setup allows Louisville to generate pressure down the wings, maintain a high defensive line, and press aggressively. However, against Eintracht, this could make them vulnerable to rapid counterattacks and leave space between the backline and the keeper. Regardless, this is a top opportunity to test themselves against elite European competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt are rolling through preseason, combining attacking flair with tactical control. They’ve smashed in 12 goals in their last three matches, including a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, where young striker Ellyes Wahi found the net. With Ekitike’s departure, Wahi is set to lead the line throughout this summer campaign.

Even though this is a friendly, Frankfurt’s coaching staff are keeping their core squad intact, deploying a 4-1-4-1 system that dominates the midfield and pushes the ball quickly out wide. Their absences are minimal: only Jessic Ngankam and Kauan are sidelined. Even with a semi-rotated lineup, Eintracht’s squad depth and individual quality make them clear favorites.

Probable lineups

Louisville City : Lasso; Totsch, Jones, Adams; McFadden, Davila, Lambert, Dia; Wilson, Goodrum, Lopez

: Lasso; Totsch, Jones, Adams; McFadden, Davila, Lambert, Dia; Wilson, Goodrum, Lopez Eintracht: Trapp; Kristensen, Koch, Amenda, Nkunku; Larsson; Knauff, Aaronson, Chaibi, Uzun; Wahi

Match facts and head-to-head

Eintracht are unbeaten in eight straight matches, including games against Premier League sides.

Louisville are on a five-game unbeaten run in the USL.

This is the teams’ second-ever meeting—Eintracht won convincingly in the previous encounter.

Prediction

While both sides come in on strong form, the gulf in quality and experience is hard to ignore. Louisville may surprise in flashes, but Eintracht should dictate the tempo and make their class count. Young, hungry talents like Wahi and Uzun are bound to capitalize on any defensive lapses from the hosts. The smart play: over 3.5 total goals at 1.70 odds.