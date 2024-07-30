RU RU
Louisville City vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Louisville City vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Photo: https://www.dazn.com/ Author unknown
Louisville City FC Louisville City FC
Club Friendlies Yesterday, 20:00 Louisville City FC - Eintracht Frankfurt
Finished
0 : 4
International,
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
42’
Hugo Ekitike
48’
Ellyes Skhiri
50’ 80’
Igor Matanovic
Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.77

On July 31, Louisville City - Eintracht Frankfurt will have their friendly meeting. Argumented prediction for this event is offered by Dailysports experts.

Louisville City

The American club was founded only 10 years ago and plays in the USL Championship, this league is considered the second most prestigious in the country. The team is now in the midst of the championship, Louisville is playing well, leading the Eastern Conference, the gap from the nearest pursuer is only a point, with two games to spare.

In the last round managed to beat Monterey Bay with a score of 4:1, this victory was the third in four matches. The main advantage over the upcoming opponent is that the players are in a good soccer tone and have gained a good shape.

Eintracht Frankfurt

“Eagles” begin preparations for the new season, recently they beat Mexican Juarez - 2:1, in the off-season there was still a victory over little-known German Alsbach - 11:0, but that was two months ago.

In the last draw of the Bundesliga, Eintracht became sixth, which will allow them to play in the main grid of the Europa League. The result can be called not bad, although the “eagles” probably wanted more, the gap from the top-5 ended up being as much as 16 points. Eintracht are known as a brave team, which is not afraid to get into the fray with an opponent of any level. While the players are trying to get in shape before the new season.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • It makes sense that the rivals have never played each other.
  • Louisville exchanged goals with the opponent in 4 of the last five matches.
  • Eintracht is just gaining form.

Louisville City vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The teams of different levels will meet, but the motivation will probably be more for the Americans, who have a chance to try their hand against a European club. I think that the teams will be pleased with effective soccer, I will risk betting on the exchange of goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.77

