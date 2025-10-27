ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Los Garres vs Elche: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025

Los Garres vs Elche: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Los Garres vs Elche prediction Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Los Garres Los Garres
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 29 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
Spain,
Elche Elche
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, one of the Spanish Cup fixtures will see Los Garres take on Elche. For an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction, read on below.

See also: Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips 29 Оctober 2025

Match preview

UD Los Garres is a modest Spanish club from the Murcia region, competing in the lower leagues. For Los Garres, this clash against Elche is a landmark event, well outside their usual schedule. Their 2025/26 regional division campaign kicked off with a 2-0 win over Lorca Deportiva B on October 25. As for the Spanish Cup, the club has little history in the competition, and this appearance is seen as a chance to showcase themselves to their fans and gain invaluable experience.

Playing at home as clear underdogs, Los Garres are likely to opt for a compact setup: focusing on defense, minimizing risks, and looking to strike on the counter or from set pieces. This is a classic approach for lower-division sides, especially when facing more formidable opponents.

Elche CF, meanwhile, are competing in La Liga this 2025/26 season and currently sit eighth in the table with 14 points from ten matches. Under Eder Sarabia, Elche have shown balanced football: strong at home but more vulnerable on the road. The stats say it all—Elche average about a goal scored and a goal conceded per game.

Elche, in contrast, will look to dictate play: dominating possession, moving the ball quickly, and attacking down the flanks—hallmarks of their style. However, the visitors must be wary of Los Garres' motivation, maintain focus, and avoid leaving gaps for surprise counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Los Garres: -
Elche: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, Mir

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
  • Elche have not scored more than two goals in a game this season
  • Elche have just one win in their last five matches

Prediction

I expect a defensive approach from the hosts, which should keep the scoring down. My prediction: total under (5) at 1.95

Prediction on game Total under 5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 29 oct 2025, 13:00 Mainz — Stuttgart Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 VfB Stuttgart Recommended Mostbet
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Juventus - Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.75 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Como vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Como vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Como Odds: 1.73 Verona Bet now Mostbet
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Lorient vs PSG: Will PSG’s Winless Streak Continue? Lorient Odds: 1.45 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Mostbet
Le Havre vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Le Havre vs Brest: Can Brest End Their Winless Streak? Le Havre Odds: 1.72 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Nice vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.65 Lille Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Inter vs Fiorentina: Have Inter Recovered After the Defeat to Napoli? Inter Odds: 1.43 Fiorentina Recommended 1xBet
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Can Palace Pull Off an Upset and Advance? Liverpool Odds: 1.68 Crystal Palace Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Chelsea prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Wolverhampton — Chelsea Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.62 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Brighton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Arsenal vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.66 Brighton Recommended 1xBet
Inter vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Inter vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.55 Fiorentina Bet now Melbet
Genoa vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 15:45 Genoa vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.62 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores