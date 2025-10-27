Prediction on game Total under 5 Odds: 1.95 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, one of the Spanish Cup fixtures will see Los Garres take on Elche. For an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction, read on below.

Match preview

UD Los Garres is a modest Spanish club from the Murcia region, competing in the lower leagues. For Los Garres, this clash against Elche is a landmark event, well outside their usual schedule. Their 2025/26 regional division campaign kicked off with a 2-0 win over Lorca Deportiva B on October 25. As for the Spanish Cup, the club has little history in the competition, and this appearance is seen as a chance to showcase themselves to their fans and gain invaluable experience.

Playing at home as clear underdogs, Los Garres are likely to opt for a compact setup: focusing on defense, minimizing risks, and looking to strike on the counter or from set pieces. This is a classic approach for lower-division sides, especially when facing more formidable opponents.

Elche CF, meanwhile, are competing in La Liga this 2025/26 season and currently sit eighth in the table with 14 points from ten matches. Under Eder Sarabia, Elche have shown balanced football: strong at home but more vulnerable on the road. The stats say it all—Elche average about a goal scored and a goal conceded per game.

Elche, in contrast, will look to dictate play: dominating possession, moving the ball quickly, and attacking down the flanks—hallmarks of their style. However, the visitors must be wary of Los Garres' motivation, maintain focus, and avoid leaving gaps for surprise counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Los Garres: -

Elche: Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, Mir

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the clubs

Elche have not scored more than two goals in a game this season

Elche have just one win in their last five matches

Prediction

I expect a defensive approach from the hosts, which should keep the scoring down. My prediction: total under (5) at 1.95