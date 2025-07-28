RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Los Angeles FC vs Mazatlan FC prediction Photo: futboltotal.com.mx/ Author unknownn
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC Schedule Los Angeles FC News Los Angeles FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
29 july 2025, 22:30
- : -
International,
Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC Mazatlan FC Schedule Mazatlan FC News Mazatlan FC Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

As part of the Leagues Cup group stage, Los Angeles will face Mazatlán. The match will take place in California in the early hours of Wednesday, July 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 04:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Los Angeles comes into this encounter in good form and is seen as the clear favorite. Under Steve Cherundolo, the club is performing confidently in MLS, holding a strong position in the Western Conference and showing consistency at home.

LAFC boasts a solid attacking line, spearheaded by Denis Bouanga, while creative midfielders drive play forward. The team emphasizes possession and aggressive pressing from the outset—especially effective on home turf, where the "Black and Gold" rarely drop points.

However, there has recently been a trend towards a more cautious approach. This was evident in their last two regular-season matches, where the reigning champions managed to collect just one point.

Los Angeles prefers to control the tempo and minimize risks. And with stakes high in the Leagues Cup, even as favorites, the hosts are unlikely to play an open game, especially since each team gets only three group-stage matches.

Mazatlán arrive as typical underdogs, but not without potential. The team kicked off the Liga MX Apertura with mixed results: a draw, a win, and a loss.

The Mexican side's main weapon is their pace down the flanks and sharp counterattacks. Even without big-name stars, Mazatlán has a disciplined structure and players who can deliver a moment of brilliance—especially if given space in midfield.

However, they often struggle on the road. Against stronger opponents, Mazatlán lacks midfield density and defensive cohesion. They tend to falter under pressure, particularly if they concede first. Their current form doesn’t inspire much hope for a positive start to the Leagues Cup.

Match facts

  • Los Angeles are winless in their last two matches.
  • The Americans have lost two of their previous five home games.
  • Mazatlán have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Mazatlán haven’t won away from home since January.
  • Los Angeles average 1.6 goals per game at home, while Mazatlán average 0.25 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Los Angeles: Lloris, Smolyakov, Tafari, Nilsen, Hollingshead, Igor Jesus, Delgado, Tillman, Dilrosun, Ordaz, Bouanga.
  • Mazatlán: Gutiérrez, Colula, Almada, Samir, Herrera, Esquivel, Sierra, Benedetti, Hernández, Duarte, Gómez.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Expect a cautious and tactically disciplined match. The American side has the edge in every department: quality, squad depth, and home advantage. Mazatlán, meanwhile, come in as visitors with a vulnerable defense and limited attacking threat. My pick: Los Angeles to win with a -1 handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.62
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Genk vs Eupen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 05:00 Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Eupen Recommended 1xBet
Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction Friendly International Today, 08:00 Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Zanzibar Odds: 1.64 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Bet now Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International Today, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Recommended Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden Today, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Bet now Mostbet
Kairat Almaty vs KuPS prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 11:00 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.94 KuPS Recommended Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Bet now Melbet
FC Differdange 03 vs TNS prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 FC Differdange 03 Odds: 1.68 TNS Bet now Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.76 Hamrun Spartans Recommended 1xBet
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:30 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes Odds: 1.6 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:30 Valencia vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.75 Marseille Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central Today, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:10 Sporting director for Ronaldo. Al Nassr announces appointment of Simão Coutinho Motorsport News Today, 01:46 Max Verstappen stays at Red Bull, Russell remains with Mercedes Football news Today, 01:19 Lionel Messi attends Coldplay concert with his wife Football news Yesterday, 16:56 A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement Football news Yesterday, 16:03 Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Yesterday, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Yesterday, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores