Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

As part of the Leagues Cup group stage, Los Angeles will face Mazatlán. The match will take place in California in the early hours of Wednesday, July 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 04:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Los Angeles comes into this encounter in good form and is seen as the clear favorite. Under Steve Cherundolo, the club is performing confidently in MLS, holding a strong position in the Western Conference and showing consistency at home.

LAFC boasts a solid attacking line, spearheaded by Denis Bouanga, while creative midfielders drive play forward. The team emphasizes possession and aggressive pressing from the outset—especially effective on home turf, where the "Black and Gold" rarely drop points.

However, there has recently been a trend towards a more cautious approach. This was evident in their last two regular-season matches, where the reigning champions managed to collect just one point.

Los Angeles prefers to control the tempo and minimize risks. And with stakes high in the Leagues Cup, even as favorites, the hosts are unlikely to play an open game, especially since each team gets only three group-stage matches.

Mazatlán arrive as typical underdogs, but not without potential. The team kicked off the Liga MX Apertura with mixed results: a draw, a win, and a loss.

The Mexican side's main weapon is their pace down the flanks and sharp counterattacks. Even without big-name stars, Mazatlán has a disciplined structure and players who can deliver a moment of brilliance—especially if given space in midfield.

However, they often struggle on the road. Against stronger opponents, Mazatlán lacks midfield density and defensive cohesion. They tend to falter under pressure, particularly if they concede first. Their current form doesn’t inspire much hope for a positive start to the Leagues Cup.

Match facts

Los Angeles are winless in their last two matches.

The Americans have lost two of their previous five home games.

Mazatlán have lost just one of their last five matches.

Mazatlán haven’t won away from home since January.

Los Angeles average 1.6 goals per game at home, while Mazatlán average 0.25 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Los Angeles : Lloris, Smolyakov, Tafari, Nilsen, Hollingshead, Igor Jesus, Delgado, Tillman, Dilrosun, Ordaz, Bouanga.

: Lloris, Smolyakov, Tafari, Nilsen, Hollingshead, Igor Jesus, Delgado, Tillman, Dilrosun, Ordaz, Bouanga. Mazatlán: Gutiérrez, Colula, Almada, Samir, Herrera, Esquivel, Sierra, Benedetti, Hernández, Duarte, Gómez.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Expect a cautious and tactically disciplined match. The American side has the edge in every department: quality, squad depth, and home advantage. Mazatlán, meanwhile, come in as visitors with a vulnerable defense and limited attacking threat. My pick: Los Angeles to win with a -1 handicap.