Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025

On May 1, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, we'll witness the fifth game of the playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After two away game losses, Minnesota leads the series 3-1, making this a must-win for the Lakers. Let's consider the bet on the winner of this match.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers went to Minnesota with the series tied at 1-1 and, surprisingly, lost both away games. In the first of them, Minnesota confidently won with a score of 116-104, with LeBron being the standout player, scoring 38 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The second game was more balanced, but the Lakers faltered in the fourth quarter, allowing their opponent to snatch a victory with a minimal margin — 116-113. The best player for the Lakers in that match was Dončić, scoring 38 points, while LeBron added 27 points and 12 rebounds, which is far from his usual level, but even that wasn't enough for a win.

Now the Lakers find themselves in an extremely tough spot: if they continue to play as they did in the fourth quarter of the last game, where they squandered a double-digit lead, their season could end in the next game, which was certainly not in the plans of this star-studded team.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota executed their plan perfectly, winning two excellent matches on their home court. In the first game, the team immediately took the initiative and led the game to a confident victory. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, while Jaden McDaniels led the team with 30 points. The second game was tougher: the Lakers controlled most of the match, but Minnesota made a spectacular comeback. Thanks to an outstanding performance by Edwards, who scored 43 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, the Timberwolves managed to clinch the victory. Anthony Edwards' play ignited not only himself but the entire team, leading to the final result.

Now Minnesota has the advantage of their home court, and even if they lose, they can finish the series with a win on their home turf in the sixth game. However, the team is on such a roll that they likely won't want to drag it out and will aim to settle things in this match. Their confidence is also boosted by their successful head-to-head games against the Lakers: the last 5 out of 7 matches between these teams have ended in a Minnesota victory.

Interesting facts and head-to-head matches

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost 4 of their last 5 games.

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won 6 of their last 7 games.

Minnesota has won 3 of their last 4 head-to-head matches against the Lakers.

Prediction for the match Los Angeles Lakers - Minnesota Timberwolves

The Lakers cannot afford a third consecutive loss to Minnesota, as at 3-1 in the series, they risk being knocked out of the playoffs and ending their season. With the support of their home crowd and leaders like LeBron and Dončić, the team must show their character and strength. Minnesota has shown excellent play, but the Lakers must be more composed and confident in this encounter. My bet is a win for the Los Angeles Lakers with a -4.5 handicap and odds of 1.76.