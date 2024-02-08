Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 232,5 Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers the prediction for the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, who will clash within the framework of the NBA regular season.

Read more: Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers

The current season has not been the easiest for the Lakers, as even breaking into the top ten will not be straightforward. The team is currently ninth in their conference, with plenty of competition still ahead. In their last encounter, the Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets on the road with a score of 124-118, marking their third consecutive victory. Due to injuries, Vanderbilt, Vincent, and Reddish will miss the upcoming match, while the participation of LeBron James and Anthony Davis remains uncertain, posing significant setbacks for the team.

Denver Nuggets

Things are going well for the Nuggets, with a record of 35 wins and 16 losses, sharing the Western Conference lead with two competitors. In their last match, Denver defeated one of the outsiders, the Portland Trail Blazers, on their home court with a score of 112-103. The team is in good form, securing four victories in five matches.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

The teams opened this season with a match, during which Denver managed to secure a victory on their home court with a score of 119-107.

In the current regular season, the Lakers have won 17 out of 25 home matches.

Denver has secured 14 victories in 26 away games.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

A fierce battle is expected, with the visitors being slight favorites, although any outcome is possible. Denver is motivated by the fight for the top spot in the conference, although it is not a mandatory task, while the Lakers need to solidify their place in the playoffs, although there is a high likelihood of having to play additional play-in matches. A reasonable wager here appears to be on the total points being less than 232.5.