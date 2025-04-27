RU RU ES ES FR FR
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: can the Galaxy climb out of the bottom of the table?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers prediction Getty Images
LA Galaxy LA Galaxy
MLS USA 27 apr 2025, 21:00 LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
-
- : -
USA, Carson, Dignity Health Sports Park
Portland Timbers Portland Timbers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the early hours of Monday, April 28, we are set for an MLS regular season clash between Los Angeles Galaxy and Portland Timbers. The match kicks off at 3:00 AM Central European Time. Here’s a betting tip for this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: match facts and head-to-head encounters

  • The Los Angeles Galaxy are currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak.
  • In 2025, the Galaxy have won only two out of 18 matches.
  • Portland is on a six-match unbeaten streak: three draws and three wins.
  • The Galaxy have the second-worst attack with six goals scored and the third-worst defense with 16 conceded.
  • Portland scores over 1.5 goals in 80% of matches, while Los Angeles Galaxy does so in 77%.
  • In the current season, the Galaxy have not won a single match without conceding, whereas Portland has done so in 20% of cases.
  • Portland has lost as many matches without scoring, while the Galaxy have lost 38% of their games.
  • The last encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw. In the last five head-to-head matches, there have been three draws and one win for each side.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: match preview

Los Angeles Galaxy were the MLS champions last season. However, this season, the team's results have been disappointing. In the nine opening matches of the regular season, the Galaxy have earned only three points and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference table. The team has the second-worst attack and third-worst defense. They are currently nine points adrift of the playoff zone, necessitating urgent changes to maintain their chances of reaching the decisive stage.

Portland Timbers also compete in the Western Conference, but their season start has been much more successful. The team occupies fourth place, having collected 15 points from nine matches. Portland is on a six-match unbeaten run – three wins and three draws. They are five points behind the leader, but with plenty of time left in the season, the Timbers are clearly aiming for higher positions.

Probable lineups

  • Los Angeles Galaxy: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Jorgensen, Nelson; Parente, Cerrillo; Petz, Reus, Paintsil; Ramirez
  • Portland Timbers: Pantemis; Mosquera, Surman, C. Miller, Fory; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Da Costa, Anthony; Mora

Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have secured their only win of the current season at home, so they might have better chances here. However, Portland is in good form right now, making it tough for both hosts and visitors. Therefore, I’ll go for a bet on total over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.56.

