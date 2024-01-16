Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 234,5 Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present our readers with a forecast for the match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will face each other in the NBA regular season.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers boast an intimidating lineup with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, although the latter two have already passed their prime. In their last game, the team lost on the road to the Western Conference leader, the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a score of 105-109. Currently, the Clippers hold the fourth spot in the Western Conference with 25 wins in 39 games, making their playoff qualification likely. The team is in good form, winning 8 out of their last 10 games. Three players will miss this game due to injuries.

Oklahoma City Thunder

This season, the Thunder are performing better than expected, evident from their second-place standing in the Western Conference. They trail the leader by just one win, indicating that the team is on the rise. In their last game, Oklahoma suffered an away loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending their four-game winning streak with a score of 105-112. The team has no key absences ahead of this matchup.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have faced each other once this season, with Oklahoma securing a convincing victory with a score of 134-115.

Match Forecast - Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

With only two wins separating the opponents and both being representatives of the same conference, they are direct competitors. The Clippers, playing at home and possessing a star-studded lineup, are considered the favorites in this matchup. However, Oklahoma has shown that they pay no heed to the opponent's status and star names. We believe that a reasonable bet here is on the total points being over 234.5.