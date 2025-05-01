Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the May 1, 2025 matchup

On May 2, as part of the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Denver Nuggets. Here's my take on the upcoming clash and a suggested bet.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers finished the regular season in fifth place, which secured them a direct spot in the playoffs. Of course, that's hardly enough for a team boasting superstars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
If we break down the last game of the series—which the team lost on the road, 115-131—they fell short in three-point accuracy, shooting just 38% compared to their opponent’s 51%, and also struggled from the free-throw line, converting only 64% to the opposition’s 78%. The situation isn't critical yet, but there's no more room for error—they absolutely must level the series now.
Denver Nuggets
Expectations are sky-high for Denver, especially with Nikola Jokic at the helm. Around the Serbian superstar, the Nuggets have built a formidable roster. Much also depends on players like Murray, who dropped 43 points in the last game, and Gordon, who nailed the game-winning shot in Game 4 just before the buzzer.
The Nuggets are in a favorable position right now—they’ll be looking to close out the series in Game 6. But even if they slip up in this one, the decisive Game 7 will take place on their home court.
Match facts
- The Clippers have 31 wins in 43 home games this season.
- The Nuggets have won 25 and lost 18 games on the road.
- The odds for this matchup are as follows: Clippers win – 1.38, Nuggets win – 3.15.
Head-to-head
Five games into the series, Denver leads 3-2, but every game has been a hard-fought battle. It’s entirely possible this series will go the full seven games.
Prediction
Both head-to-head games played at the Clippers’ home court in this series ended with a total of 200 points, so this could be a relatively low-scoring affair. The hosts are considered favorites for Game 6, although it’s clear these teams are evenly matched. I believe the Nuggets are being underestimated in this upcoming contest, so my bet is on Denver to win with a +7.5 point handicap.