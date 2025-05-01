RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the May 1, 2025 matchup

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the May 1, 2025 matchup

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction Photo: https://milehighsports.com/ Author unknown
Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Yesterday, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers - Denver Nuggets
Inglewood, Intuit Dome
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
Prediction on game W2(+7,5)
Odds: 1.8
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 2, as part of the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Denver Nuggets. Here's my take on the upcoming clash and a suggested bet.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers finished the regular season in fifth place, which secured them a direct spot in the playoffs. Of course, that's hardly enough for a team boasting superstars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

If we break down the last game of the series—which the team lost on the road, 115-131—they fell short in three-point accuracy, shooting just 38% compared to their opponent’s 51%, and also struggled from the free-throw line, converting only 64% to the opposition’s 78%. The situation isn't critical yet, but there's no more room for error—they absolutely must level the series now.

Denver Nuggets

Expectations are sky-high for Denver, especially with Nikola Jokic at the helm. Around the Serbian superstar, the Nuggets have built a formidable roster. Much also depends on players like Murray, who dropped 43 points in the last game, and Gordon, who nailed the game-winning shot in Game 4 just before the buzzer.

The Nuggets are in a favorable position right now—they’ll be looking to close out the series in Game 6. But even if they slip up in this one, the decisive Game 7 will take place on their home court.

Match facts

  • The Clippers have 31 wins in 43 home games this season.
  • The Nuggets have won 25 and lost 18 games on the road.
  • The odds for this matchup are as follows: Clippers win – 1.38, Nuggets win – 3.15.

Head-to-head

Five games into the series, Denver leads 3-2, but every game has been a hard-fought battle. It’s entirely possible this series will go the full seven games.

Prediction

Both head-to-head games played at the Clippers’ home court in this series ended with a total of 200 points, so this could be a relatively low-scoring affair. The hosts are considered favorites for Game 6, although it’s clear these teams are evenly matched. I believe the Nuggets are being underestimated in this upcoming contest, so my bet is on Denver to win with a +7.5 point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+7,5)
Odds: 1.8
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Recommended 1Win
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now 1Win
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.65 Al-Shabab Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Tottenham Odds: 1.8 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended 1Win
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Bet now 1Win
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 03:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.65 Perth Glory Bet now Betwinner
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 05:35 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.61 Brisbane Roar FC Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Recommended Melbet
Metz vs Rodez prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points? Metz Odds: 1.65 Rodez Bet now 1xBet
Martigues vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Martigues Odds: 1.69 Paris FC Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:46 Palhinha has no intention of leaving Bayern despite limited playing time Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:38 Premier League announces seven contenders for April player of the month Football news Today, 07:23 "He can still leave." Gallas believes that winning the Europa League won't save Postecoglou from being sacked Lifestyle Today, 07:15 Czech Olympic speed skating champion reveals 12-year secret relationship with fellow skater Football news Today, 07:12 Premier League announces nominees for April manager of the month Football news Today, 06:52 Patriot. Mo Salah shares photo celebrating Liverpool's title with Egyptian flag Football news Today, 06:47 Crouch believes Liverpool can become England's dominant force, but a special transfer is needed Football news Today, 06:30 Denzel Dumfries comments on the match against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 06:15 Maresca concerned about Chelsea players' health ahead of Djurgården clash on artificial pitch
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores