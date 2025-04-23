Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025

Prediction on game W1(- 3) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On April 25, 2025, we are set for the third game of the playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. After two games in Denver, the teams have exchanged victories and continue the series in Los Angeles with the score tied at 1-1. Let's consider a bet on the winner of this clash.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers achieved their main goal in the first two games of the series — they managed to secure one victory, and now they return to Los Angeles with the score at 1-1. In both games, the Clippers looked more confident and might even regret not leading the series 2-0. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the Denver Nuggets feature one of the best players in the world, so the current result can be considered successful before the series continues on their home court.

The key moment of the second game was the brilliant performance by Kawhi Leonard. He scored 39 points, making 11 of 12 two-point attempts, 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. He also recorded 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block in 39 minutes on the court. In the fourth quarter, Leonard took control of the game, and it is to him that the Clippers owe their away victory. James Harden confidently attacked from under the basket and effectively distributed assists. However, Norman Powell and Bogdan Bogdanovic have yet to meet expectations — the team hopes that at home they will step up and become more prominent figures in the series.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets achieved their main goal during the regular season — securing home-court advantage in the playoffs. However, after a confident win in the first game, they let the second slip away, and now the series moves to Los Angeles with the score at 1-1. Despite this, the Nuggets might be more satisfied with this outcome, as they were often outperformed in terms of game quality during both matches.

The team's play without Nikola Jokic is particularly concerning. In the first game with him on the court, Denver had a +10.5 rating, and without him, it was -9.5. Even in the second game, despite the loss, Jokic recorded a triple-double: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals. He confidently attacked from distance and, according to interim head coach David Adelman, is ready to take on even more responsibility if needed.

Aaron Gordon shows stability, but against Kawhi Leonard in the second game, he was powerless. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook are playing extremely inconsistently, alternating between strong and weak performances. Such unpredictability is a serious risk for Denver. Considering the weak support from the bench, each starter will need to step up if the team hopes to advance to the next round.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

The Los Angeles Clippers have won 9 of their last 10 games.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won 13 of their last 14 home games.

The Denver Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 games.

The Denver Nuggets have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

The Denver Nuggets have won 3 of their last 4 head-to-head meetings.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won the last 4 head-to-head home meetings.

Prediction for Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

After the Los Angeles Clippers let the victory slip in the first game, they adapted in the second and, thanks to Kawhi Leonard's outstanding performance, leveled the series. Considering the home-court advantage, where the Clippers have won the last 4 home meetings against Denver, the team has every chance to win the upcoming match.

My bet is on the Los Angeles Clippers to win with a -3 handicap and odds of 1.65.