Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025

Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Lorient vs Osasuna prediction Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
19 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.76
On July 19 at 18:00 Central European Time, a friendly clash is set between French side Lorient and Spain's Osasuna. Here’s a quick preview and a betting tip for the matchup.

Match preview

Lorient, champions of France’s Ligue 2, have kicked off their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign in the country’s top flight. Olivier Pantaloni’s men predictably secured a high finish last season.

This will be the second pre-season fixture for the French side: in their opening friendly, they confidently dispatched Fleury-Mérogis, a third-tier French club, with a commanding 5-1 win. Interestingly, Lorient also ended last season with a 5-1 rout against Martigues.

Osasuna, after a solid La Liga season that saw them finish ninth, are also back on the training pitch and gearing up with friendlies. The encounter with Lorient will be the first under new manager Alessio Lisci. Lisci took over this summer from Vicente Moreno, who departed at the end of his contract.

A new coach and a refreshed roster mean Osasuna could spring surprises. The players will be eager to impress their new boss and cement their places in the starting eleven.

Probable lineups

Lorient: Mvogo, Silva, Mendy, Talbi, Yongwa, Mugisha, Awom, Abergel, Pagis, Bamba, Makengo

Osasuna: Herrera, Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz, Ibáñez, Torro, Oroz, García, Zaragoza, Budimir

Match facts & head-to-head

  • This will be only the second meeting between these teams. The first ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • In their previous pre-season outing, Lorient won 5-1.
  • Five of Osasuna’s last six matches have seen no more than two goals scored.

Prediction

A new coach for Osasuna, Lorient back in Ligue 1: both squads have undergone changes this summer, so anything can happen. The best value bet, in my opinion, is over 2.5 goals at 1.76

Comments
