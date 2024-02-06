RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions London Lions vs Sheffield Sharks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

London Lions vs Sheffield Sharks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
London Lions vs Sheffield Sharks prediction
London Lions London Lions
BBL 08 feb 2024, 13:45 London Lions - Sheffield Sharks
London, Copper Box Arena
Sheffield Sharks Sheffield Sharks
In the upcoming match of the regular season of the British Basketball League, the London Lions will host the Sheffield Sharks. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

London Lions

The capital team exerts dominance in the league with 24 victories in 27 matches. The Lions lead confidently, leaving no room for doubt that they will conclude the regular season in the top position. In the last BBL match, the London Lions effortlessly defeated Plymouth 105-84. Towards the end of December, the Londoners also triumphed over Cedevita in a EuroCup match, securing their place in the playoffs.

Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield has played five matches fewer than their counterparts this season. Currently, the "Sharks" hold the fifth position, with 11 victories in exactly half of their games. In the previous round, Sheffield succumbed to Surrey United with a score of 75-82.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In this season, the Lions have defeated the Sharks twice – 83-64 and 92-76.
  • In the previous edition of the BBL, Sheffield managed to overcome London on two occasions.

Match prediction for London Lions vs. Sheffield Sharks

London displays a highly prolific performance this season. In the last two BBL matches, the reigning champions surpassed the 100-point mark. Our prediction is that in this game, the teams will collectively score more than 163 points.

Prediction on game Total over 163
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Sport Predictions
